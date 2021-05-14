Orion Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nike Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Orion Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nike Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orion Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nike Inc, Array Technologies Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, MiMedx Group Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orion Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Orion Capital Management LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orion Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orion+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orion Capital Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 107,394 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,596 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  3. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 9,856 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,947 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 10,519 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.81%
New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $438.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2977.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 111.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 413.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 1880.00%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77.

Sold Out: Genasys Inc (GNSS)

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Genasys Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Sold Out: Techprecision Corp (TPCS)

Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Techprecision Corp. The sale prices were between $1.22 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orion Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Orion Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orion Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orion Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orion Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider