Orion Capital Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Nike Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: ARRY, TMO, IPO, ROP, BAND, ABNB, SRGA, APO, SEDG, PLD, ASML, F, IIVI, CRSP, XSW,
- Added Positions: IVV, NKE, IJH, SPY, TTD, MDXG, VNQ, MRK, IJR, LITE, ABBV, MTUM, ARLO, BEP, TSLA, VHT, SPSB, BAC, HOME, IEMG, JPST, UNH, NSSC, VTIP, AYX, IEFA, SPLK, ITOT, HZNP, GTT, VZ, NLY, SQ, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, USMV, SPMD, AAPL, EFAV, SPDW, PFF, VGSH, VEEV, VIG, RMD, MSFT, RSP, BE, ALGN, PYPL, AX, AMN, VGT, VCR, BABA, SHOP, HYD, MGNI, CDNA, SBUX, ZM, BIOL, PINS, RDFN, FINX, QUAL, AVXL, SPLV, SPTS,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, BSCM, SE, TCEHY, GNSS, VTR, NAC, TPCS, SKYY, PDSB, ALLYPA.PFD, MAIN, WORK, 0YL, NOK, APA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Orion Capital Management LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 107,394 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,596 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 9,856 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,947 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 10,519 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.81%
Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $438.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Orion Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2977.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 111.52%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 413.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Orion Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 1880.00%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77.Sold Out: Genasys Inc (GNSS)
Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Genasys Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $7.29.Sold Out: Techprecision Corp (TPCS)
Orion Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Techprecision Corp. The sale prices were between $1.22 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.34.
