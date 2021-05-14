Bloom Tree Partners, Llc Buys Adobe Inc, Talend SA, Fiserv Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Citigroup Inc, Oak Street Health Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, FISV, APO, PSFE, BIDU, SSPK, VLDR, NSH, NSH, IQ, ASAN, TREB, AAC.U, STWO, ASZ.U, ACII.U, IMPX, AUS.U, PFDRU, CCAC, FSNB.U, GMII, MIT.U, JWSM.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FTEV.U, EJFAU, APGB.U, GSEVU, LIII.U, SRNGU, GLBLU, GIIXU, SLAC.U, TSIBU, ITHX, ENNVU, HLAH, VELOU, CLIM.U, ACTDU, BOAS.U, TMAC.U, ANAC.U, SCOBU, KURIU, ATMR.U, PRPC.U, COLIU, STWOU, FACT.U, FTAAU, FSRXU, NVSAU,
- Added Positions: TLND, GOOG, ESTC, ADSK, FB, PLNT, BABA, WDAY, CHPM, RBAC,
- Reduced Positions: EGHT, SYNH, TPR, VNET, TEAM, MSFT, WIX, ANTM, PRPL,
- Sold Out: BSX, C, OSH, BFT, TMUS, MU, DECK, HGV, TMX, PTC, ACAM, DGNR, LEAP, RTP, MRACU,
These are the top 5 holdings of BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC
- 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 2,971,820 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 44,245 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.23%
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 529,796 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.87%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 198,950 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.94%
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 698,123 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.73%
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 101,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 258,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 617,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,661,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 91,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,007,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Talend SA (TLND)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 9127.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 681,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 44,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Elastic NV by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 529,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 198,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 178,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.
