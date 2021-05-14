Bloom Tree Partners, Llc Buys Adobe Inc, Talend SA, Fiserv Inc, Sells Boston Scientific Corp, Citigroup Inc, Oak Street Health Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Bloom Tree Partners, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Talend SA, Fiserv Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Boston Scientific Corp, Citigroup Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bloom Tree Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bloom Tree Partners, Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 2,971,820 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 44,245 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.23% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 529,796 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.87% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 198,950 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.94% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 698,123 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.73%

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 101,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 258,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 617,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,661,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 91,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,007,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 9127.41%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 681,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 44,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Elastic NV by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $109.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 529,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 198,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 178,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Bloom Tree Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.