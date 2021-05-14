Parkwood LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co, Sells New Fortress Energy Inc, NIO Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

- New Purchases: DIS, V, WFC, SYY, ATVI, GOOG, W, DGNU, UNH, GBTC, NEE, BIDU, MELI, DASH, CHPM, INTU, ARVN, FND, ABNB, AVIR, KNTE, PRLD,
- Added Positions: VTI, GE, SNOW, ANTM, SGEN, AZN, BSX, MA, NVO, FIS, AMD, KOD, GMAB, VT, ACAD, NKTX, PAGP, TGTX,
- Reduced Positions: NFE, VEA, AMZN, MSFT, JPM, ROKU, FOX, UBER, LUMN, APPN, CNC, CHGG, BRK.B, INFO, COUP, HDB, DDOG, ZS, CSGP, DOMO, FSLY, RJF, TMUS, AON, DT, CMCSA, CREE, BGNE, FMTX, INCY, JNJ, SQ, ASND, WORK, PRI, DEO, PTON, AIG, DCT, NOW, GOOGL, PKX, TAL, NTNX, SNY, PINS, CARG, BMRN, TWLO, ALXN, PGR, NVTA, CCXI, NVAX, ET,
- Sold Out: NIO, PSTH, FDX, AXP, LOW, BABA, HLT, NNBR, PEP, USO, PG, DHR, ZM, ADBE, BILL, LX, NFLX, PCVX, AXSM, ZI, IHRT, PHAT, MCRB, CCO,
For the details of Parkwood LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkwood+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Parkwood LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 552,144 shares, 20.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.83%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 1,610,001 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.92%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 107,214 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 105,707 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 1,011,351 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
Parkwood LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 55,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 43,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 221,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 77,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 552,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Parkwood LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,610,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 112.42%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 137,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $164.47, with an estimated average price of $136.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Parkwood LLC. Also check out:
1. Parkwood LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parkwood LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parkwood LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parkwood LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment