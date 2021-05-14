Logo
Parkwood LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co, Sells New Fortress Energy Inc, NIO Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Parkwood LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, The Walt Disney Co, General Electric Co, Visa Inc, Wells Fargo, sells New Fortress Energy Inc, NIO Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkwood LLC. As of 2021Q1, Parkwood LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parkwood LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parkwood+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parkwood LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 552,144 shares, 20.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.83%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 1,610,001 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.92%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 107,214 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 105,707 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  5. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 1,011,351 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 55,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 43,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 221,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 77,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 552,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,610,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 112.42%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 137,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $164.47, with an estimated average price of $136.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Parkwood LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parkwood LLC. Also check out:

1. Parkwood LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parkwood LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parkwood LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parkwood LLC keeps buying
