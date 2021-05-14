Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.

New Purchases: IVOL, TBT, SIVR, PICK, SLVP, EWA, INDA, REMX, EWD, VBR, SILJ, MUB, FNCH, SPHB, VCSH, XLB, IWM, SIL, XLF, FRC, AIG, TFC, CDW, VPL, CB, ANSS, AMAT, BAM, JCI, KMB, MCO, PH, BKNG, SBAC, TFX, GM, EPAM, IAC, INBX, MO, APH, AON, ECL, MNST, ILMN, MDLZ, MMC, MLM, MU, PAYX, SHW, SPG, TJX, RTX, VMC, SSNC, BURL, VEEV, VYMI, APD, AXP, ADM, BRO, CBRE, CSX, KMX, CME, CINF, CSGP, COP, DE, DUK, ENTG, FAST, GPC, GILD, GPN, WELL, J, NVR, NSC, NVS, ORLY, ODFL, OI, ROP, TECH, TSCO, VFC, ANTM, WFC, WSM, TDG, AWK, ULTA, FTNT, VRSK, SQ, REKR, DOW, IEI, STPZ, VWO, SBLK, SILV, SIRI,

IVOL, TBT, SIVR, PICK, SLVP, EWA, INDA, REMX, EWD, VBR, SILJ, MUB, FNCH, SPHB, VCSH, XLB, IWM, SIL, XLF, FRC, AIG, TFC, CDW, VPL, CB, ANSS, AMAT, BAM, JCI, KMB, MCO, PH, BKNG, SBAC, TFX, GM, EPAM, IAC, INBX, MO, APH, AON, ECL, MNST, ILMN, MDLZ, MMC, MLM, MU, PAYX, SHW, SPG, TJX, RTX, VMC, SSNC, BURL, VEEV, VYMI, APD, AXP, ADM, BRO, CBRE, CSX, KMX, CME, CINF, CSGP, COP, DE, DUK, ENTG, FAST, GPC, GILD, GPN, WELL, J, NVR, NSC, NVS, ORLY, ODFL, OI, ROP, TECH, TSCO, VFC, ANTM, WFC, WSM, TDG, AWK, ULTA, FTNT, VRSK, SQ, REKR, DOW, IEI, STPZ, VWO, SBLK, SILV, SIRI, Added Positions: PPLT, MSOS, BIL, FLOT, HYD, COST, MINT, IWR, MBB, ASHR, SGOL, MSFT, SLV, AAPL, WMT, ORCL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, PYPL, DIS, ADBE, GOOG, BABA, V, BAC, JPM, FOCS, MDT, MS, BRK.B, INTU, INTC, PFE, CAF, VNQ, BLDR, PM, TGT, PG, UNH, SCHW, MMM, ADP, CSCO, ABT, LLY, JNJ, NEE, MA, AVGO, UPS, BX, CHTR, ZTS, KKR, CAT, CRM, HUM, LIN, FIS, NVDA, CVX, CMCSA, DEO, LOW, HON, ABBV, TSLA, UBER, NFLX, ACN, BA, C, KO, CCI, ISRG, XOM, GE, PLD, TMUS, BLK, CVS, CI, FISV, F, ICE, CZR, LRCX, MCD, QCOM, STT, SYK, SNPS, TMO, UNP,

PPLT, MSOS, BIL, FLOT, HYD, COST, MINT, IWR, MBB, ASHR, SGOL, MSFT, SLV, AAPL, WMT, ORCL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, PYPL, DIS, ADBE, GOOG, BABA, V, BAC, JPM, FOCS, MDT, MS, BRK.B, INTU, INTC, PFE, CAF, VNQ, BLDR, PM, TGT, PG, UNH, SCHW, MMM, ADP, CSCO, ABT, LLY, JNJ, NEE, MA, AVGO, UPS, BX, CHTR, ZTS, KKR, CAT, CRM, HUM, LIN, FIS, NVDA, CVX, CMCSA, DEO, LOW, HON, ABBV, TSLA, UBER, NFLX, ACN, BA, C, KO, CCI, ISRG, XOM, GE, PLD, TMUS, BLK, CVS, CI, FISV, F, ICE, CZR, LRCX, MCD, QCOM, STT, SYK, SNPS, TMO, UNP, Reduced Positions: IAU, TIP, EWJ, WIW, W, GDX, RING, PHYS, MXIM, GDXJ, IWV, VIRT, VGT, GLD, GLP, SPY, SPGI, MRK, TXN, DD, VTV, T, SO, GS, BMY, DG, NOW, ACM, PEP, DHR, AMD,

IAU, TIP, EWJ, WIW, W, GDX, RING, PHYS, MXIM, GDXJ, IWV, VIRT, VGT, GLD, GLP, SPY, SPGI, MRK, TXN, DD, VTV, T, SO, GS, BMY, DG, NOW, ACM, PEP, DHR, AMD, Sold Out: LTPZ, PALL, TLT, TLH, EDV, IEF, UHAL, AGG, INSM, SH, SHV, SU, FVD, BMCH, LMT, NIQ, SPXS,

Investment company Proficio Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proficio Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Proficio Capital Partners LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Proficio Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proficio+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 5,861,348 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 180,584 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) - 329,851 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.43% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,215,741 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 1,378,191 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 1,215,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,378,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,030,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 491,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 983,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 571,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 329,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 334.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 182,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 203,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 88.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 178,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 166,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 663.88%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $208.37 and $252, with an estimated average price of $225.21.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.