Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Proficio Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proficio Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Proficio Capital Partners LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Proficio Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proficio+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Proficio Capital Partners LLC
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 5,861,348 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.67%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 180,584 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  3. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) - 329,851 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.43%
  4. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,215,741 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 1,378,191 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 1,215,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,378,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,030,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 491,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 983,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 571,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 329,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 334.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 182,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 203,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 88.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 178,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 166,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 663.88%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $208.37 and $252, with an estimated average price of $225.21.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Proficio Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Proficio Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Proficio Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Proficio Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Proficio Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
