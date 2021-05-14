WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc

Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netflix Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,361 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,882 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 161,459 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 102,783 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 46,320 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31%

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.