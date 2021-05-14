Logo
WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WFA of San Diego, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netflix Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WFA of San Diego, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WFA of San Diego, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wfa+of+san+diego%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,361 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,882 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 161,459 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 102,783 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 46,320 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31%
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.



