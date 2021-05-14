WFA of San Diego, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc

- New Purchases: JNJ, TIP, VCIT, AMAT, PG, CVS, NVO, IJR, MDLZ, ABBV, RSP, CVX, VOO, AGG, SDY, BAC, INTC, DVY, SRE, LOW, BSCM, PEP, MRK, PFE, SPAB, MTUM, ADP, VYM, KO, SPSB, EMB, PM, USB,
- Added Positions: VWO, VCSH, XOM, BSCL, T, BND, QQQ, PCY,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, TSLA, WFCPL.PFD, VTI, ITOT, FB, SPY, MSFT, HD, BIO, VEU, SPTM, SPMD, VGIT, SPLV, SPDW, SCHR, VIG, SCHP, IAU, SCHM, SCHE, SCHD, SCHB, JPST, IJH, GLDM, CWI, BSJL, BACPE.PFD, VZ, O, QCOM, BK, AAPL, AMGN,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, BKNG, BLK, NFLX, TMO, MDY, HUM, JKH, ILMN, VGT, LMT, UNH, NOC, WDFC, KWR, SNOW, IYH, APD, ACN, KLAC, FDX, DE, DHR, VHT, BRK.B, BIIB, JKD, CI, IWF, STZ, V, NSC, UNP, RMD, PSA, MCD, LH, VTR,
For the details of WFA of San Diego, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wfa+of+san+diego%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WFA of San Diego, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 80,361 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,882 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 161,459 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 102,783 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 46,320 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31%
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
WFA of San Diego, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
WFA of San Diego, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
WFA of San Diego, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of WFA of San Diego, LLC. Also check out:
1. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WFA of San Diego, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WFA of San Diego, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WFA of San Diego, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment