Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: VRTX, GM, CBT, AZPN, SPGI, CGNX, FCX, SCHF, MCK, QCOM, ATVI, SCHW, FSLR, STBA, IWM, XBI, ORCL, XLI, GLW, MO,
- Added Positions: FISV, TER, LIN, RTX, LAZ, STZ, PYPL, NEE, BAC, BMY, VOE, VBR, LMT, EPD, WHR, CMI, PNC, GS, MS, COST, ANTM, V, J, MMM, JPM, MDLZ, DIS, ZTS, ACN, BA, HON, LLY, CRWD, UBER, TXN, BEP, SHW, BLK, TIP, PLD, AMT, VMC, NVDA, WMT, MA, AXP, IAC, XPO, ALL, CHKP, SDY, SCHA, CTAS, CLX, EXAS, GMED, LH, INFY, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ADBE, VCSH, LRCX, CSCO, MTD, D, DLR, PFE, INTC, TAL, DHR, FIS, CVS, CUBI, AMZN, IJR, ABT, LHX, UNP, LOW, GSK, SCHZ, FB, PEP, IXN, FTV, GOOG, ADSK, SBUX, NKE, JNJ, VWO, LDOS, UNH, TAK, MRK, TSM, SYY, ROK, NVO, SWK, SWKS, TROW, PG, SCHD, RL, SPY, IYY, CL, CTVA, DE, XOM, ADP, GILD, HD, ITW, ICE, IBM, T, IQV, ULTA, YUM, KKR, CVX, XLNX, CAT, CSX, TT, BAX, VEU, WEC, VEA, ALLE, KO, GLD, SEIC, DEO, DGICA, RPM, RDS.A, FL, HSY, PPG, NSP, OTIS, NUE, IBB, MRVL,
- Sold Out: VIG, NEM, SRPT, SCHB, VB, VNT, XLP, KHC, PCAR, BDX, NVS, SCHE, GII,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 577 shares, 42.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,741 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,947 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,183 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,206 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cabot Corp (CBT)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabot Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $122.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 175.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 226.72%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.
