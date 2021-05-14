Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: VRTX, GM, CBT, AZPN, SPGI, CGNX, FCX, SCHF, MCK, QCOM, ATVI, SCHW, FSLR, STBA, IWM, XBI, ORCL, XLI, GLW, MO,

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, Cabot Corp, Teradyne Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 577 shares, 42.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,741 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,947 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,183 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,206 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabot Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $122.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 175.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 226.72%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.