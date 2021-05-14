Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Baldwin Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fiserv Inc, General Motors Co, Cabot Corp, Teradyne Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldwin+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 577 shares, 42.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,741 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,947 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 53,183 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,206 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%
New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cabot Corp (CBT)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabot Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 149.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $122.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $301.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 41,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 175.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 226.72%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baldwin Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baldwin Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baldwin Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider