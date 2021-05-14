HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys First American Financial Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Capri Holdings, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC

- New Purchases: FAF, ATUS, BKNG, VIAC, GLPI, LVS, FRXB.U, RRD, LTRPA,
- Added Positions: COOP, CVA, SYF, VVV, LPLA, AGS,
- Reduced Positions: PLYA, INSE,
- Sold Out: CPRI, BYD, MGP, H, NAVI, ABNB, VRRM, PRG, AAN, HHC,
These are the top 5 holdings of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 5,000,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio.
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 5,500,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,100,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.73%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,750,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 272.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 4,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
