HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys First American Financial Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Capri Holdings, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys First American Financial Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Capri Holdings, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company HG Vora Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First American Financial Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Capri Holdings, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hg+vora+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC
  1. The ODP Corp (ODP) - 5,000,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio.
  2. First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 5,500,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
  4. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,100,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.73%
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,750,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 272.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 4,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HG Vora Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider