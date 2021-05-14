HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys First American Financial Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Capri Holdings, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC

New Purchases: FAF, ATUS, BKNG, VIAC, GLPI, LVS, FRXB.U, RRD, LTRPA,

New York, NY, based Investment company HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First American Financial Corp, Altice USA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Capri Holdings, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Navient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The ODP Corp (ODP) - 5,000,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 5,500,000 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,100,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 272.73% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 4,750,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 272.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 4,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.