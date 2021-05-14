Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Globant SA, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: URI, WSM, KBE, MA, ALB, MHO, TOL, QQQJ, UBSI, AMAT, AVGO, EW, CI, TD, UL, CP, BMO, BX, TSLA, PNR, SQ, AB, ACN, VTRS,

Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, United Rentals Inc, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Globant SA, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, IHS Markit, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2021Q1, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 492,910 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,965 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.65% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 61,353 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.62% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 53,825 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.06% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 149,013 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.47%

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $341.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 35,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $171.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 55,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 171,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 44,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in M/I Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 81,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 492,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 95.65%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 199,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $459.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 61,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 93.06%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 53,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 93.88%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 116,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 92.47%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 149,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.