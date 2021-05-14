Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Deere, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, Sells Alleghany Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Black Knight Inc

- New Purchases: TIP, ASA, TSN, AES, HBI, SAM, WIW, BHP, COF, FE, URI, VTR, WSM, BP, EXC, JLL, TAP, KHC, SCHA, AMX, ADM, GOLD, BBY, BHC, CUK, DXC, MCK, NTR, PRU, RDS.A, SAFM, WDC, WHR, IGR, HPE, SCHD, SCHE, AZN, AVT, EIX, TGNA, HAL, HP, HLF, LVS, MGM, MHK, NEM, PCG, RL, SNY, VLO, WPP, ZBRA, AEF, MCR, BTO, GGT, IRL, BTZ, DISCK, PSX, SYF, BKR, BHF, WH, AEM, ALK, ALB, HES, NLY, AGO, AN, BBBY, BMRN, BCO, BTI, CBRE, CCL, CE, TPR, INGR, ENB, ETR, EQR, RE, FLEX, BEN, FCX, GFI, GPI, HMC, HUN, KEX, KSS, MGA, MAN, MTZ, ORLY, OXY, OSK, PBR, RCL, SKM, TEF, TEVA, TM, TSCO, TRP, TRN, UAL, WYNN, L, RMT, IIF, MMT, MXF, CEE, JOF, NMY, PPT, NVG, NEA, EVN, RNP, WIA, FEO, BAH, WDAY, USAC, NCLH, BIT, SHLX, QSR, ADNT, HESM, PRSP, GH, ACA, EMB, EWU, FNDF, FXF, GLTR, IGM, IJJ, KRE, LQD, RWO, SPAB, VEU, VT, BBD, HLX, CHL, BVN, ORAN, GNW, TV, IAG, LYG, OSUR, RIG, TKC, ET, FAX, BKT, BTG, FSM, ZNGA, JHB, SND, ETRN,
- Added Positions: IWM, MSFT, DE, PGC, XLE, XOM, SLB, VZ, IVV, AMAT, GS, JPM, PFE, IJH, CVS, CAT, INTC, WMT, ANTM, CSCO, GE, QCOM, BAC, BA, DD, FDX, IBM, JNJ, NOC, UNH, BSV, SCHF, COP, KR, MET, UNP, APD, MO, VIAC, HD, IPG, PG, WFC, SCHX, AMZN, CI, CMCSA, EMN, ETN, EMR, K, MLM, MRK, MS, FB, ABBV, BIV, BND, IWB, JPST, SPY, VWO, AMGN, CAH, GD, GILD, MDLZ, SPG, WBA, PM, GM, PFF, PRF, VNQ, ACN, AFL, AXP, ARW, ADP, BK, BAX, BDX, BLK, CSX, KO, CL, STZ, LLY, NEE, GOOGL, HON, VTRS, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PEG, RIO, CRM, SWKS, TGT, TXN, TMO, UL, V, AVGO, MPC, IWV, VEA, VGK, MMM, ABT, ALL, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BRK.B, BIIB, SCHW, CHKP, CMA, ABEV, GLW, DHR, DVN, DEO, D, DUK, EOG, EPD, EL, GPC, LHX, IP, ISRG, IRM, KMB, MMP, MAR, SPGI, MU, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NUE, REGN, SO, SYK, TJX, USB, VFC, RDS.B, NXJ, PTY, MA, DFS, TEL, FRC, WES, ANET, CFG, DOW, CTVA, CARR, DVY, EEM, GLD, IEFA, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWR, IWS, VGT, VIG, VO, VTI, VUG, VYM, XLV, SRPT, ARE, ABC, BBVA, ITUB, CHD, C, CAG, ED, CMI, DLR, DMLP, EA, ESS, FR, FISV, F, IT, GSK, GPN, HOV, ITW, SJM, LMT, MMC, MDT, MCHP, NSC, NRT, NTRS, DGX, O, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SBR, SHW, SWK, STT, SUI, UPS, RTX, VLY, GWW, ZBH, SMFG, UTG, BX, AWK, BIP, SRNE, CHTR, TSLA, SII, HTA, MPLX, ZTS, QTS, BABA, OTIS, BIPC, DIA, EFA, ICLN, IJR, IJT, IWO, SLV, VBR, VDE, VFH, VOOG, VOT, VOX, VSS, VTV, XLI, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: Y, QQQ, FNF, PEP, BKI, AMT, CCI, T, CB, CVX, EW, MCD, VOO, VMBS, ICE, BMY, AVY, ITOT, IBB, WEC, SAP, XEL, VTN, CLPT, NOW, AEP, MGP, AA, IJS, ITB, IWP, ALGN, QUAL, SCHV, VCSH, VV, KEY, CLX, BAM, DY, ECL, FAST, SAN, GIS, WELL, HBAN, INFY, TSM, LBAI, LRCX, BCPC, NDAQ, NJR, PAYX, LIN, CRL, SYY,
- Sold Out: BGS, CTLT, GAB, PRTY,
These are the top 5 holdings of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,313,431 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 330,059 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,892 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 236,588 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 503,353 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 228,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 112,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 156,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1108.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1667.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 214,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 89.42%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 920,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 187.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 179,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 383.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 214,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.53.Sold Out: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.28.
