Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Deere, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, Sells Alleghany Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Black Knight Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bedminster, NJ, based Investment company Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Deere, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Alleghany Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Black Knight Inc, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 595 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peapack+gladstone+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,313,431 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 330,059 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,892 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.43%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 236,588 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 503,353 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 228,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 112,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 156,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1108.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1667.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 214,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 89.42%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $384.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 36,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 920,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 187.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 179,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 383.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 214,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.

Sold Out: Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Sold Out: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:

1. PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
