Marathon Capital Management Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Agrify Corp, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, China Mobile, Translate Bio Inc

- New Purchases: ALSN, SCOR, AGFY, QMCO, PLAB, AZPN, ZBRA, HALO, ANSS, OMCL, POOL, MKSI, TDOC, TSM, ASML, SPNS, HXL, JKHY, QLYS, AMN, MTD, ICFI, CPRT, COO, AAWW, CSCO, CTLT, MMM, ROLL, VRRM, CRH, MYOV, MPWR, IPGP, COF, PRAA, CP, SAND, DSKE, KOR, KOR,
- Added Positions: TTI, IBM, BMY, ABB, LPRO, QCOM, GLW, GSK, TPIC, CVS, KRNT, ZYME, JNJ, ABBV, TPC, EVA, USB, MET, WY, PSX, STXS, PGNY, MRK, GOOG, GOOGL, BP, BMO, ARCC, ABT, PG, SHYF, DWX, SBUX, TRGP, VZ, MDC, AEG, BCX, CINF, DUK, ENB, FRO, DOC, MGY, PEP, PFE, MRO, SWKS, MU, SLB, KO, SAFM, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: TROW, ROKU, LLNW, GRWG, NOK, KN, ACA, BBBY, WPRT, ENPH, AVID, CYRX, MAXR, CTVA, MPC, XOM, CVX, HDSN, LMT, STX, QTRX, FSLR, TMHC, NEE, MLM, AMZN, PYPL, AR, LSCC, AQMS, T, HD, SIG, KEYS, STOR, OGI, NSC, MMC, KSU, JPM, GE, CMCSA, BNS, ATVI,
- Sold Out: FNF, CHL, TBIO, ALK, OEG, WORK, CRNC, INTC, BIOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 896,245 shares, 40.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 66,530 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 149,763 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 106,567 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,444 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 104,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: comScore Inc (SCOR)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 589,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agrify Corp (AGFY)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Agrify Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.92 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 137,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 138,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 72,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,862,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Translate Bio Inc (TBIO)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $22.86.Sold Out: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT.
1. MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
