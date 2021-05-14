Marathon Capital Management Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Agrify Corp, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, China Mobile, Translate Bio Inc

New Purchases: ALSN, SCOR, AGFY, QMCO, PLAB, AZPN, ZBRA, HALO, ANSS, OMCL, POOL, MKSI, TDOC, TSM, ASML, SPNS, HXL, JKHY, QLYS, AMN, MTD, ICFI, CPRT, COO, AAWW, CSCO, CTLT, MMM, ROLL, VRRM, CRH, MYOV, MPWR, IPGP, COF, PRAA, CP, SAND, DSKE, KOR, KOR,

ALSN, SCOR, AGFY, QMCO, PLAB, AZPN, ZBRA, HALO, ANSS, OMCL, POOL, MKSI, TDOC, TSM, ASML, SPNS, HXL, JKHY, QLYS, AMN, MTD, ICFI, CPRT, COO, AAWW, CSCO, CTLT, MMM, ROLL, VRRM, CRH, MYOV, MPWR, IPGP, COF, PRAA, CP, SAND, DSKE, KOR, KOR, Added Positions: TTI, IBM, BMY, ABB, LPRO, QCOM, GLW, GSK, TPIC, CVS, KRNT, ZYME, JNJ, ABBV, TPC, EVA, USB, MET, WY, PSX, STXS, PGNY, MRK, GOOG, GOOGL, BP, BMO, ARCC, ABT, PG, SHYF, DWX, SBUX, TRGP, VZ, MDC, AEG, BCX, CINF, DUK, ENB, FRO, DOC, MGY, PEP, PFE, MRO, SWKS, MU, SLB, KO, SAFM, AMGN,

TTI, IBM, BMY, ABB, LPRO, QCOM, GLW, GSK, TPIC, CVS, KRNT, ZYME, JNJ, ABBV, TPC, EVA, USB, MET, WY, PSX, STXS, PGNY, MRK, GOOG, GOOGL, BP, BMO, ARCC, ABT, PG, SHYF, DWX, SBUX, TRGP, VZ, MDC, AEG, BCX, CINF, DUK, ENB, FRO, DOC, MGY, PEP, PFE, MRO, SWKS, MU, SLB, KO, SAFM, AMGN, Reduced Positions: TROW, ROKU, LLNW, GRWG, NOK, KN, ACA, BBBY, WPRT, ENPH, AVID, CYRX, MAXR, CTVA, MPC, XOM, CVX, HDSN, LMT, STX, QTRX, FSLR, TMHC, NEE, MLM, AMZN, PYPL, AR, LSCC, AQMS, T, HD, SIG, KEYS, STOR, OGI, NSC, MMC, KSU, JPM, GE, CMCSA, BNS, ATVI,

TROW, ROKU, LLNW, GRWG, NOK, KN, ACA, BBBY, WPRT, ENPH, AVID, CYRX, MAXR, CTVA, MPC, XOM, CVX, HDSN, LMT, STX, QTRX, FSLR, TMHC, NEE, MLM, AMZN, PYPL, AR, LSCC, AQMS, T, HD, SIG, KEYS, STOR, OGI, NSC, MMC, KSU, JPM, GE, CMCSA, BNS, ATVI, Sold Out: FNF, CHL, TBIO, ALK, OEG, WORK, CRNC, INTC, BIOL,

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Marathon Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, comScore Inc, Agrify Corp, Quantum Corp, Tetra Technologies Inc, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, China Mobile, Translate Bio Inc, Roku Inc, GrowGeneration Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Marathon Capital Management owns 188 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 896,245 shares, 40.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 66,530 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Corning Inc (GLW) - 149,763 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% MetLife Inc (MET) - 106,567 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 45,444 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17%

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 104,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 589,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Agrify Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.92 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 137,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Quantum Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 138,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Photronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 72,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,862,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Translate Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.