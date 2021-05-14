Logo
Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys Gold Standard Ventures Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sun Valley, ID, based Investment company Sun Valley Gold Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gold Standard Ventures Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Perpetua Resources Corp, Iamgold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sun Valley Gold Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sun Valley Gold Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sun+valley+gold+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 263,200 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 5,031,294 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio.
  3. Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 2,993,596 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12%
  4. Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) - 23,718,489 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 2,249,943 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,285,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perpetua Resources Corp (9MIB)

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,255,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in Gold Standard Ventures Corp by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.68. The stock is now traded at around $0.575200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 35,084,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 2,993,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC. Also check out:

