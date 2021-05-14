Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys Gold Standard Ventures Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc

For the details of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sun+valley+gold+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 263,200 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio.
- Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 5,031,294 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio.
- Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) - 2,993,596 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12%
- Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) - 23,718,489 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 2,249,943 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio.
Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,285,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Perpetua Resources Corp (9MIB)
Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $6.29. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 1,255,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in Iamgold Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)
Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in Gold Standard Ventures Corp by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $0.89, with an estimated average price of $0.68. The stock is now traded at around $0.575200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 35,084,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 2,993,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.
