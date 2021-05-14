VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, Bunge, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Unilever PLC, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionpoint+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,872 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 115,404 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.41%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,129 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.13%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,799 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.67%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,445 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 89,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 64,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 246.51%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 105,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 159.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 253,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 273.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 39,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 149,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc by 156.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 190,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider