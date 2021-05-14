VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: SLV, SNAP, MTB, REGN, NIO, ETSY, C, STZ, ABNB, MUI,
- Added Positions: SPY, AY, AGNC, AMLP, BG, ISD, CRM, GOOG, MSFT, SPG, AMZN, V, ADS, CWEN, ICE, TWLO, ATVI, IBB, VWO, NEE, KBE, BZH, EWY, SPAB, INDA, SPTM, IBN, SPSB, SJNK, XLRE, SPEM, TOTL, CWB, AAPL, XLU, FEZ, VVR, SDY, XHB, RSP, BKLN, SPDW, PLUG, QCOM, AMD, MTUM, ICLN, ARKG, RXT, XBI, MA, TEAM, EA,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, QQQ, IVV, GLD, VZ, GDX, FB, PFE, COP, PSX, NFLX, JNJ, MRK, USMV, TXN, UNP, ADP, VTI, HD, FAST, T, MO, AMGN, BLK, ITW, ZM, NEAR, WMT, BABA, IBM, VGT, PYPL, TGT, IDXX, INTC, MRNA, NVDA, VIG, GS, JPM, GOOGL, BRK.B, SBUX,
- Sold Out: UL, XLK, ESGU, LQD, GOLD, EFG, KO, ESTC, DIS, GOVT, IWB, ESGE, CMI, COST, IGSB, CERN, IJR, BMY, PEG, PSA, DUK, VLUE, OMC, GPC, SJM, IEFA, IXN, IYG, ABBV, INTU, MCD, EL, IHI, GPRO, MVO,
These are the top 5 holdings of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,872 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 115,404 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,129 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.13%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,799 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,445 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 89,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 64,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 246.51%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 105,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 159.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 253,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 273.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 39,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 149,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc by 156.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 190,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.
