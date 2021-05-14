VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: SLV, SNAP, MTB, REGN, NIO, ETSY, C, STZ, ABNB, MUI,

Investment company VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, AGNC Investment Corp, Alerian MLP ETF, Bunge, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Unilever PLC, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,872 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 115,404 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,129 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.13% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,799 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,445 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 89,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $166.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 64,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 246.51%. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 105,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 159.18%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 253,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 273.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 39,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 149,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc by 156.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 190,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.