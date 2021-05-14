Logo
U.S. Federal Appeals Court Upholds $25m Monsanto Roundup Cancer Verdict

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pressure now on Bayer AG to offer meaningful settlement for all cancer victims

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal appellate ruling upholding findings that Bayer AG's Monsanto Roundup weed killer caused a California man's non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer deals a blow to efforts by Bayer AG to push through a flawed settlement of thousands of pending cancer lawsuits, trial lawyers with Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm said Friday.

Fears Nachawati lawyers, who represent more than 4,000 cancer victims in litigation against Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), will discuss the significance of the ruling in Hardeman v. Monsanto and the status of the proposed settlement during a Facebook Live news conference on Monday at 11 a.m. Central. Click here for details: https://bit.ly/3bramVi

"This resounding victory for cancer victims could not have come at a worse time for Bayer as it tries to steamroll plaintiffs into accepting a flawed and unfair settlement," said Fears Nachawati co-founder Majed Nachawati. "Everyone now has a better understanding of the value of these cases and the exposure Bayer faces if it does not reach a fair settlement and resolve all outstanding lawsuits."

Friday's ruling stems from a 2019 jury verdict finding that plaintiff Edwin Hardeman developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma after exposure to Roundup. The verdict included $5 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages, which were later reduced to $20 million.

The ruling has implications for Bayer's efforts to settle more than 90,000 pending cancer lawsuits, which have drawn criticism from thousands of plaintiffs. Among other things, the settlement would allow Bayer to continue selling Roundup but limit legal options for individuals diagnosed with cancer in the future. A hearing on the settlement is set for May 19.

"We now have a federal appellate court supporting evidence that Roundup causes cancer and that Bayer had a duty to warn consumers," Mr. Nachawati said. "Shareholders need to know that these lawsuits will not stop until Bayer makes a meaningful settlement offer."

Dallas-based Fears |NachawatiLaw Firm represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears |Nachawatiwas rankedNo. 1nationally in product liabilityfilings in federal courtover the last three years. For more information, visithttps://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:
Robert Tharp
214-420-6011
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-federal-appeals-court-upholds-25m-monsanto-roundup-cancer-verdict-301291968.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

