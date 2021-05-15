Stock Option Grant

Logo
May 15, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. (&ldquo;AMPD&rdquo; or the &ldquo;Company&rdquo;) (CSE:AMPD)(

FRA:2Q0, Financial) announces that 275,000 incentive stock options have been granted to certain employees, officers, directors, or consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per share. 75,000 of the options are exercisable for a period of three years, and 200,000 of the options are exercisable for a period of five years, unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AMPD Ventures Inc.
/s/ &ldquo;Anthony Brown&rdquo;
Anthony Brown
CEO & Director

For more information on AMPD, please contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3
[email protected]
or visit http://www.ampd.tech

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement
Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as &ldquo;plans&rdquo;, &ldquo;expects&rdquo;, &ldquo;is expected&rdquo;, &ldquo;budget&rdquo;, &ldquo;scheduled&rdquo;, &ldquo;estimates&rdquo;, &ldquo;forecasts&rdquo;, &ldquo;intends&rdquo;, &ldquo;anticipates&rdquo;, or &ldquo;believes&rdquo; or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results &ldquo;may&rdquo;, &ldquo;could&rdquo;, &ldquo;would&rdquo;, &ldquo;might&rdquo; or &ldquo;will&rdquo; be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.



