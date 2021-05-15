Logo
Lucky Minerals Announces Resignations of Board Members

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (

TSXV:LKY, Financial)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY, Financial) ("Lucky" or the "Company") announces it has accepted the resignations of Adrian Rothwell and Paul Pint as Directors of the Company, effective May 31, 2021, due to personal obligations and time constraints. In their respective letters to the Board of Directors, Messrs. Rothwell and Pint expressed continuing strong commitment to the Company.

Lucky's CEO, Mr. Franois Perron, stated: "While it is disappointing, the Board positively accepts Adrian and Paul's resignations, and we understand that there are other professional obligations at present on which they must concentrate. We very much appreciate each of Paul's and Adrian's contributions to Lucky and wish them every success in their future endeavours."

Lucky and the Board are currently evaluating alternatives with respect to appointing new Directors. Franois Perron, Lucky's President and CEO will take on the role of Interim Chairman of the Board.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous royalty-free 550 km2 (55,000 Ha, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Franois Perron"
Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Lucky Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647590/Lucky-Minerals-Announces-Resignations-of-Board-Members

img.ashx?id=647590
