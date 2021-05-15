Abercrombie & Fitch Co Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $41.29 per share and the market cap of $2.6 billion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Abercrombie & Fitch Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Abercrombie & Fitch Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.36% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.71, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Abercrombie & Fitch Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Abercrombie & Fitch Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.1 billion and loss of $1.88 a share. Its operating margin is 1.82%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Abercrombie & Fitch Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Abercrombie & Fitch Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Abercrombie & Fitch Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -15.3%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Abercrombie & Fitch Co's return on invested capital is 5.67, and its cost of capital is 9.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is shown below:

In short, The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 79% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Abercrombie & Fitch Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

