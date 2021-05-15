Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp

New Purchases: SUB, FISV, IVOL, NLY, IYY, SBNY, MGP, PD, ANTM, IYH, SPGI, ARCT, BIO, U, CRSP, AXON, FXR, ESGU, MTLS, TREX, WKHS, ABNB, FICO, AGM, NTLA, IVE, DSI, VLUE, PSTG, SPG, SLP, TPL, TWOU, VOOG, ANSS, CAR, AI, FUN, GH, LUMN, NLOK, NRK, NAD, NXJ, NQP, PENN, PRU, SPR, TDS, TER, SSPK, IPOE, AMLP, ARKG, AAL, APO, ADM, BKR, SAN, BRK.A, BST, CDW, CAN, CAKE, LNG, RQI, ED, DIN, EPZM, EXAS, FPF, FTA, FTC, FTSL, RDVY, FUBO, HOLX, HBAN, IPG, IWP, IWO, IJJ, JKF, IUSB, JMIA, KKR, LBRDK, LNC, LYV, MSCI, MSGE, MMC, NVRO, NAN, NKG, OHI, OSTK, PACB, PSNL, LTPZ, SLG, XOP, XLB, SI, SKLZ, STOR, SPWR, TRGP, THC, TOT, TWST, UI, W, WEN, WSM, DEM, DLS, XPEV, ZBH, HZNP, LBTYK, CGNT, CGNT, RCL, ASX, FCO, AOD, AVAV, AZEK, BCS, MCA, MYJ, HYT, DSU, BIT, BWG, CDEV, CHTR, CPRT, DRI, DVN, DBL, EOG, DEA, EIM, ENSG, FYX, FNX, EMLP, FOXF, FTF, GRX, GNTX, GMRE, LIT, GPM, HCA, HSBC, HSY, HXL, INSG, VCV, RYT, EWH, IWN, IJT, GVI, STIP, ICVT, J, JBLU, LSXMK, LOB, LYFT, MDC, MP, MPW, CXE, MITK, MCO, NNDM, NUE, JQC, JHB, APTS, PGR, PRVB, PEG, XME, SLB, SCHO, EDF, SUI, SNDX, SYF, TSI, TDY, TD, VMI, HYD, VTIP, VMBS, WDFC, DXJ, WH, ASPL, NCLH, TRTN, ASML, FCAM, AQST, BBVA, GERN, JEMD, RFIL, SMFG, UEC,

VOO, SHV, AAPL, IVV, AMZN, MSFT, QQQ, TSLA, HD, VTI, BA, DIS, BAC, AVGO, COST, NVDA, BIV, PYPL, VZ, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, T, PFF, QUAL, SQ, FB, INTC, MA, PINS, ROKU, VGT, KO, SPY, CRM, MRK, PG, QCOM, ABBV, AXP, BRK.B, IWM, GOVT, PEP, SE, SHOP, XOM, GE, MMM, VUG, C, DOCU, MELI, NFLX, PTON, XLF, TGT, UNH, VTV, V, ZG, ARKK, ADBE, BLK, CVX, FXL, QYLD, NVTA, TIP, LOW, MTCH, OKTA, TDOC, TTD, VCSH, WFC, ZM, AMD, CRWD, F, GM, IBM, INTU, EEM, TLT, KMI, MCD, LUV, SBUX, SYK, UPS, ZTS, ZS, SPOT, ABT, BABA, AMGN, BMY, CSCO, DLR, DG, MJ, FPX, HUBS, IBB, IWF, MDB, NKE, PLTR, DIA, SNAP, TWLO, UBER, VWO, WMT, FVRR, GOOG, ARCC, BP, BX, BKNG, CCL, CMCSA, STZ, CSGP, CCI, DDOG, DAL, CIBR, FPE, IAU, ITOT, EFA, MUB, LRCX, LMT, MGM, MDLZ, MS, PTLC, PAYX, PAYC, REGL, SMDV, CSM, NOBL, PRLB, XLV, XLE, TSM, TMO, TWTR, SMH, VEU, VGSH, VEEV, VO, WDAY, MDT, STNE, AES, AMRK, LNT, AMT, AWK, AMAT, BYND, CI, CAT, COP, DUK, FIVG, ETSY, FSLY, FDX, FDL, FTCS, QCLN, GIS, CHIQ, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, SPLV, TAN, IJH, IWD, IJR, MBB, EFV, SLV, IEMG, JPST, KLAC, KMB, LLY, LULU, NIO, NEM, NUAN, NEA, NAC, ORCL, PPIH, PFE, PSX, RTX, O, RY, XBI, SAIL, SCHW, XLY, XLI, XLK, XLU, NOW, SEDG, TXN, USB, UNP, VIG, VYM, SPCE, ETN, JCI, APD, ARE, AB, MO, IBUY, ADSK, BK, BIIB, MUC, BSL, BTI, RA, CME, CSX, COF, CMG, CTAS, CLX, GLO, UTF, CL, CODI, CAG, GLW, DECK, DE, DOV, DOW, JETS, HACK, EVV, EXG, ECL, EW, EMR, ENB, EPD, ES, EXC, FITB, FSLR, QTEC, FVD, FXD, SKYY, GD, GILD, GPN, GSLC, LOPE, HASI, HUN, IIPR, PDBC, VMO, VKI, PHO, RSP, PGX, PZA, BKLN, VRP, LQD, IUSV, ITA, IHF, IEFA, IQLT, REM, KALA, KHC, EL, USA, MGA, MAR, MESA, MU, HIE, NDAQ, NMFC, NRZ, NEE, NSC, NOC, NVS, NKX, NMZ, NZF, JPT, PPL, PANW, PML, PDI, PCI, PFG, DGX, RVT, SLYV, SRLN, MDY, BIL, TLMD, SNY, XLC, XLRE, SRE, SWKS, SNOW, SO, SPLK, SNPS, TJX, TMUS, THQ, THW, TEVA, TFC, ITM, BND, VEA, BNDX, VAW, VOX, VGIT, VNQ, VBK, VBR, VXF, VB, VRTX, VTRS, VOD, VMC, WEC, WBA, WM, WPM, XEL, YUM, DB, RACE, NXPI, AGNC, AAP, ALK, AQN, ALL, AEP, AIG, AWR, AMP, ADI, AZN, LEO, VXX, BEAM, BDX, BHP, BBN, BTZ, BDJ, BTT, BLNK, CVS, CSQ, CLMT, CPB, KMX, CBAT, CLVS, FOF, COO, CTVA, CIK, DHI, DHR, DEO, DFS, D, DSL, DPG, IPAY, EWBC, ETY, EBAY, EA, ET, EVA, EQIX, ROBO, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FBT, MDIV, TDIV, FV, IFV, FLC, FTNT, FT, FCEL, GAB, GGT, GDV, DIV, SDIV, BOTZ, GWW, GWRE, HPQ, HPI, HPS, HBI, HIG, HUM, IAC, ITW, ICE, IP, VGM, PGF, PCEF, BAB, DVY, IWR, IGV, IYG, SCZ, EMB, HYG, IGSB, DGRO, SUSB, JD, KR, LEG, CACG, ASG, LLNW, MTB, MCR, MGF, MPC, MTZ, MET, MCHP, EDU, NVO, JRO, JPS, JPI, DIAX, OKE, OMF, OTIS, OXLC, PAAS, PFLT, BOND, HYS, PNW, PII, TROW, VIXY, PSEC, PMO, UTG, ROK, RDS.A, SEIC, SDY, SPTM, SHM, SPYD, SCHG, XLP, SVC, SNA, SONY, SWK, STWD, SFIX, SYY, TTWO, TLS, TM, TRV, ULTA, URI, VFC, VLO, EMLC, VXUS, VDC, VHT, VIS, VTWO, VTR, VV, VRSK, VRNA, PPR, WST, WY, WMB, DLN, WYNN, XFLT, AON, TEAM, BEP, INFO, LIN, MRVL, ALC, CB, OBSV, TEL, Reduced Positions: MINT, DFEB, LMBS, PTNQ, USMV, DNP, FCX, GSK, MTUM, FTSM, IEF, MRNA, ORLY, GLD, VCIT, VIAC, BBY, CHWY, FDN, UMH, ALXN, BUD, DKNG, SILJ, FIXD, IUSG, REGN, AKAM, ABC, APPN, GOLD, CCD, CARR, DD, GPC, GS, HAL, PSJ, AGG, LTRX, MGNI, NAVI, NVAX, PM, PFPT, SMG, STLD, GDX, VST, WLDN, BG, APTV, ATVI, ALB, ALGN, AWH, ADP, BCE, BL, BYM, MUA, TCPC, BRO, CPSH, CHW, CP, CRNC, CHE, CBSH, CMI, VCF, APPS, DVAX, ECC, ETV, EXR, HYLS, FPL, PFD, DFP, FBHS, GALT, GGN, GGG, HOG, HCSG, JKHY, IIM, IRM, IVW, IYR, IHI, EFG, IWY, INDA, EFAV, NEAR, JEF, LVS, RODM, MFD, MUX, MNR, NKLA, NDSN, QQQX, NUV, OXY, PNC, PPG, PCAR, PCYG, PMT, PLUG, PLYM, PLD, RBA, ROP, ROST, XHB, SWN, HQH, UL, X, MOAT, VFH, VKTX, VMW, WDC, ZNGA, STX, TT, WIX,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 983 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 614,646 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3076.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 762,714 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,287 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.86% ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 426,832 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1609.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,943 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.04%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 235,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3076.96%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.68%. The holding were 614,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1609.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 426,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 762,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 329.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 183,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.09%. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 26,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 67.27%. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 20,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 34.39%. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 49,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 83.19%. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $53.9, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 4,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.68%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 28,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 55.3%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 54,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.