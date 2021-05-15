NORMA Group SE Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of NORMA Group SE (LTS:0P38, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 43.87 per share and the market cap of 1.4 billion, NORMA Group SE stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for NORMA Group SE is shown in the chart below.

Because NORMA Group SE is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.00% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. NORMA Group SE has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of NORMA Group SE is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NORMA Group SE is fair. This is the debt and cash of NORMA Group SE over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. NORMA Group SE has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 985 million and earnings of 0.47 a share. Its operating margin is 4.25%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of NORMA Group SE is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of NORMA Group SE over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. NORMA Group SE's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 67% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. NORMA Group SE's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -20.8%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, NORMA Group SE's return on invested capital is 3.10, and its cost of capital is 6.90. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NORMA Group SE is shown below:

In closing, the stock of NORMA Group SE (LTS:0P38, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about NORMA Group SE stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

