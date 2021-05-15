Perella Weinberg Partners Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP or the Company), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, May 17, 2021.



Conference call and Webcast



Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Companys financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



The conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pwpartners.com%2Finvestor-relations. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.



The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:





  • Conference ID: 10014688





  • 1- 855-327-6837 (Domestic)





  • 1- 631-891-4304 (International)





Replay



A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 31, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10014688. The replay can also be accessed on the investors section of the Company's website at www.pwpartners.com%2Finvestor-relations.



About PWP



Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 560 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.



About FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV



FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (FTIV) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the financial technology industry. The company raised $230,000,000 in its initial public offering in September 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol FTIV.



Additional Information about the FTIV Business Combination Transaction and Where to Find It



FTIV has filed with the SEC a preliminary proxy statement and amendments thereto in connection with the business combination and will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders. The preliminary proxy statement, as amended, is not yet final and will be further amended. The definitive proxy statement will contain important information about the business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a special meeting of the stockholders to be held to approve the business combination and other matters, and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. FTIVs stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement, the amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement in connection with FTIVs solicitation of proxies for such special meeting, as these materials will contain important information about FTIV, PWP and the business combination. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the stockholders of FTIV as of a record date to be established for voting on the business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting. FTIVs stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about FTIV, without charge, once available, at the SECs website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: [email protected].



Participants in the Solicitation



FTIV, PWP and certain of their respective directors and officers, as applicable, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of FTIVs stockholders in connection with the business combination. FTIVs stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of FTIV in FTIVs annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021 and amended on May 4, 2021.



Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of FTIVs stockholders in connection with the business combination and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting, including certain of PWPs officers, is set forth in the preliminary proxy statement for the business combination that FTIV filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021 and amended on March 29, 2021 and May 5, 2021, as it may be further amended. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the business combination is included in the proxy statement that FTIV filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021 and amended on March 29, 2021 and May 5, 2021, as it may be further amended. This press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005579/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment