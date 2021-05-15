BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX





Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).









On November 17, 2020, the Company announced a global recall of all unused inventory of its LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, due to complexities associated with the product delivery system, and that "[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.









Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.









KSFs investigation is focusing on whether Boston Scientifics officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.









