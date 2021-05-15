The stock of Ageas SA/ NV (GREY:AGESF, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $62.2 per share and the market cap of $11.9 billion, Ageas SA/ NV stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ageas SA/ NV is shown in the chart below.

Because Ageas SA/ NV is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.6% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Ageas SA/ NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52, which is worse than 79% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Ageas SA/ NV is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ageas SA/ NV is poor. This is the debt and cash of Ageas SA/ NV over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Ageas SA/ NV has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.7 billion and earnings of $6.993 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Ageas SA/ NV at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ageas SA/ NV over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Ageas SA/ NV is 1.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 11.3%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ageas SA/ NV's ROIC is 1.34 while its WACC came in at 5.16.

Overall, Ageas SA/ NV (GREY:AGESF, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Ageas SA/ NV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.