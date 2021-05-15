Morganti & Co., P.L.C. Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Investors Who Acquired Bellus Health, Inc.

Morganti & Co., A pro-investor law firm with licensed and experienced lawyers in Canada and the United States that represent investors announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Bellus Health, Inc. ("Bellus" or "Company") (NASDAQ: BLU, TSX: BLU, FWB: BHN0) from September 5, 2019 through July 5, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Bellus is a biopharmaceutical company whose lead product is BLU-493, which is still being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and other afferent hypersensitization related disorders. The Complaint alleges that Bellus made false and misleading statements that resulted in the dramatic decrease in stock price on July 6, 2020. On July 6, 2020, Bellus reported that the Phase 2 RELIEF trial did not achieve statistical significance for primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.

If you purchased Bellus securities on either the Nasdaq or Toronto Stock Exchange and would like to learn more about the differences between enforcing your rights and access to justice, please contact us at [email protected]. You can be based in The Americas, Asia, Europe or anywhere, we welcome you to contact us to protect your rights and recover your investment.

Morganti & Co. is a law firm representing all types of investors - we do not discriminate on how much you lost, where you reside, or which stock exchange you purchased securities. We are the law firm that helped create court decisions to allow global investors to enforce their rights in Canadian courts. In Canada, we are affiliated with Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers, P.C. Our lawyers are fluent in Arabic, English, French, German, Hindi, Korean, and Farsi.

