The stock of Amuse (TSE:4301, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 2255 per share and the market cap of 39.1 billion, Amuse stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Amuse is shown in the chart below.

Because Amuse is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Amuse has a cash-to-debt ratio of 280.25, which is better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of Amuse is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Amuse is fair. This is the debt and cash of Amuse over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Amuse has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 45 billion and earnings of 79.49 a share. Its operating margin is 7.22%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Amuse is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Amuse over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Amuse is 5%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Amuse's ROIC was 16.82, while its WACC came in at 5.33. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Amuse is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Amuse (TSE:4301, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Amuse stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.