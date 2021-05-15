The stock of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38.2 per share and the market cap of $4.2 billion, Canada Goose Holdings stock appears to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Canada Goose Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Canada Goose Holdings is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 29.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.52% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Canada Goose Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.73, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Canada Goose Holdings's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Canada Goose Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Canada Goose Holdings has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $637.5 million and earnings of $0.492 a share. Its operating margin is 11.00%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Canada Goose Holdings at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Canada Goose Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Canada Goose Holdings is 29.6%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 65.1%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Canada Goose Holdings's ROIC is 10.27 while its WACC came in at 10.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Canada Goose Holdings is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Canada Goose Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

