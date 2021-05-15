Fair Isaac Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $491.41 per share and the market cap of $14.1 billion, Fair Isaac stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Fair Isaac is shown in the chart below.

Because Fair Isaac is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 14.3% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Fair Isaac has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Fair Isaac is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Fair Isaac is fair. This is the debt and cash of Fair Isaac over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Fair Isaac has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.3 billion and earnings of $9.36 a share. Its operating margin of 29.95% better than 95% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fair Isaac's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Fair Isaac over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Fair Isaac is 14.3%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Fair Isaac's return on invested capital is 23.30, and its cost of capital is 8.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fair Isaac is shown below:

In short, the stock of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Fair Isaac stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

