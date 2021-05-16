Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies (NAS:ADVM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.6 per share and the market cap of $352.6 million, Adverum Biotechnologies stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Adverum Biotechnologies is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Adverum Biotechnologies stock might be a value trap is because

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 13.38, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Adverum Biotechnologies is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Adverum Biotechnologies is fair. This is the debt and cash of Adverum Biotechnologies over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Adverum Biotechnologies has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.5 million and loss of $1.35 a share. Its operating margin is -1637.36%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Adverum Biotechnologies at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Adverum Biotechnologies over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Adverum Biotechnologies is -100%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Adverum Biotechnologies's ROIC is -207.17 while its WACC came in at 4.91. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Adverum Biotechnologies is shown below:

In short, the stock of Adverum Biotechnologies (NAS:ADVM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Adverum Biotechnologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.