ROMEO POWER DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Romeo Power To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Romeo Power, Inc. (Romeo Power or the Company) (: RMO) and reminds investors of the June 15, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Romeo Power stock or options between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/RMO.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (2) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeos business, operations and prospects, (3) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (4) Romeos supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeos revenue growth, and (5) Romeos supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory

On March 31, 2021, Romeo shares declined from a closing price on March 30, 2021 of $10.37 per share to close at $8.33 per share, a decline of $2.04 per share, or almost 20%, on heavier than usual volume of over 20 million shares.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Romeo Powers conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

