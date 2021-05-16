Logo
Karen Fukuhara Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award at Identity 2021 Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Business Wire
May 16, 2021
IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award to %3Ci%3EThe+Boys%3C%2Fi%3E star Karen+Fukuhara on Saturday, May 15, as part of Identity+2021, celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award recipients include Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgrd and Olivia Wilde.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005016/en/

Karen Fukuhara receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Fan Favorite" category.

Karen Fukuhara receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Fan Favorite" category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)



Fukuhara stars as Kimiko on the hit series The Boys, which iscurrently filming Season Three and available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Both Fukuhara and the series consistently trend high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart and IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows, with The Boys landing the coveted spot as the IMDb Most Popular TV show of 2020. Fukuhara made her film debut as the sword-wielding superhero, Katana, in %3Ci%3ESuicide+Squad%3C%2Fi%3E. Video of Fukuhara accepting her STARmeter Award is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fvideo%2Fvi2898313241.



Identity 2021, held virtually this year, featured performances and segments from transformational figures across the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, while raising funds and awareness for the Pacific+Bridge+Arts%26rsquo%3B+scholarship+programs, which help aspiring Asian American and Pacific Islander talent break into the music industry, and the Gold House and GoFundMes AAPI+Community+Fund. Sponsored by Amazon Music, IMDb and IMDbPro, the livestream is organized by Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation in partnership with Gold House, the premier nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islander (API) cultural leaders. IMDb and IMDbPro have also produced original videos includingA+Salute+to+Asian+Pacific+American+Filmmakers which will air during the livestream.



Thank you so much to all of the fans who made this award possible because you visited IMDb to learn more about my work and some of the incredible projects Ive been so fortunate to be a part of - this is very special to me, said Fukuhara. Im also thrilled to be receiving this award as part of Identity Fest, which helps raise awareness for so many important organizations supporting artists in the API community.



Entertainment fans and professionals turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about the stars of their favorite shows and movies, allowing us to chart the meteoric rise of breakout talent like Karen Fukuhara, said Jacqueline Lyanga, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for IMDb and IMDbPro. We congratulate her as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and are thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of the API community with our support of this years Identity Festival by creating original videos that bring the festival experience to our 200 million monthly visitors around the world.



Fukuhara also shared some of the TV shows she has recently discovered and binged when she is not on set filming the new season of The Boys, including %3Ci%3EI+May+Destroy+You%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EThe+End+of+the+F%2A%2A%2Aing+World%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EThe+Undoing%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EGame+of+Thrones%3C%2Fi%3E. IMDb users can add the TV series and films from Fukuharas IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fwatchlist. To learn more about previous IMDb STARmeter recipients, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.



Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdbpro.com) and apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best known for; IMDbPro Track, with which members can receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The IMDbPro+Discover tool empowers members to find people based on a variety of key IMDb data, experience and expertise and is ideal for decision-makers such as casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners, department heads, execs and others needing to build the perfect teams for both on-camera and behind-the-scenes. It includes advanced features to customize, export and share lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.



About IMDb



IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile+devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb+TV, and produces IMDb+original+video+series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box+Office+Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com%2Fpress and follow @IMDb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210516005016/en/

