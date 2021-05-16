Karen Fukuhara Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award at Identity 2021 Celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month





IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award to %3Ci%3EThe+Boys%3C%2Fi%3E star Karen+Fukuhara on Saturday, May 15, as part of Identity+2021, celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award recipients include Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgrd and Olivia Wilde.





Karen Fukuhara receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Fan Favorite" category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)





Fukuhara stars as Kimiko on the hit series The Boys, which iscurrently filming Season Three and available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Both Fukuhara and the series consistently trend high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart and IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows, with The Boys landing the coveted spot as the IMDb Most Popular TV show of 2020. Fukuhara made her film debut as the sword-wielding superhero, Katana, in %3Ci%3ESuicide+Squad%3C%2Fi%3E. Video of Fukuhara accepting her STARmeter Award is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fvideo%2Fvi2898313241.









Identity 2021, held virtually this year, featured performances and segments from transformational figures across the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, while raising funds and awareness for the Pacific+Bridge+Arts%26rsquo%3B+scholarship+programs, which help aspiring Asian American and Pacific Islander talent break into the music industry, and the Gold House and GoFundMes AAPI+Community+Fund. Sponsored by Amazon Music, IMDb and IMDbPro, the livestream is organized by Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation in partnership with Gold House, the premier nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islander (API) cultural leaders. IMDb and IMDbPro have also produced original videos includingA+Salute+to+Asian+Pacific+American+Filmmakers which will air during the livestream.









Thank you so much to all of the fans who made this award possible because you visited IMDb to learn more about my work and some of the incredible projects Ive been so fortunate to be a part of - this is very special to me, said Fukuhara. Im also thrilled to be receiving this award as part of Identity Fest, which helps raise awareness for so many important organizations supporting artists in the API community.









Entertainment fans and professionals turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about the stars of their favorite shows and movies, allowing us to chart the meteoric rise of breakout talent like Karen Fukuhara, said Jacqueline Lyanga, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for IMDb and IMDbPro. We congratulate her as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and are thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of the API community with our support of this years Identity Festival by creating original videos that bring the festival experience to our 200 million monthly visitors around the world.









Fukuhara also shared some of the TV shows she has recently discovered and binged when she is not on set filming the new season of The Boys, including %3Ci%3EI+May+Destroy+You%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EThe+End+of+the+F%2A%2A%2Aing+World%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EThe+Undoing%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EGame+of+Thrones%3C%2Fi%3E. IMDb users can add the TV series and films from Fukuharas IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fwatchlist. To learn more about previous IMDb STARmeter recipients, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.









