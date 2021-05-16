Advanced Energy Industries Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Advanced Energy Industries (NAS:AEIS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $93.73 per share and the market cap of $3.6 billion, Advanced Energy Industries stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Advanced Energy Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because Advanced Energy Industries is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 30% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Advanced Energy Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.20, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Advanced Energy Industries is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Advanced Energy Industries is fair. This is the debt and cash of Advanced Energy Industries over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Advanced Energy Industries has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.5 billion and earnings of $4.04 a share. Its operating margin of 14.32% better than 82% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Advanced Energy Industries's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Advanced Energy Industries over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Advanced Energy Industries is 30%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Advanced Energy Industries's return on invested capital is 18.56, and its cost of capital is 11.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Advanced Energy Industries is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Advanced Energy Industries (NAS:AEIS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Advanced Energy Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

