ReCor Medical Announces Results from Landmark RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study, Showing Clinically Significant Blood Pressure Reduction with the Paradise Ultrasound RDN System in Patients with Resistant Hypertension

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCor Medical, Inc. ("ReCor"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., today presented the primary endpoint data from the randomized sham-controlled RADIANCE-HTN TRIO ("TRIO") study. In subjects with resistant hypertension, those treated with the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System had a greater drop in blood pressure than those who received a sham procedure. TRIO results were presented today at the American College of Cardiology meeting (https://accscientificsession.acc.org/) and published simultaneously in The Lancet.

The TRIO study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System in hypertensive patients who were all treated with a single pill containing 3 standardized anti-hypertension medications (a calcium-channel blocker, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, and a thiazide diuretic). After confirmation of inadequately controlled hypertension despite these medications, patients were then randomly assigned to treatment with the Paradise System or a sham procedure, with no changes to medications through two months.

The study met its primary efficacy endpoint at two months, demonstrating that patients who received Paradise renal denervation had a median reduction of 8.0 mmHg in daytime ambulatory systolic blood pressure, a 4.5 mmHg greater drop as compared with patients who had the sham procedure. Similar reductions were observed in 24-hour blood pressure, nighttime blood pressure, and office blood pressure. In addition, there were no significant differences in adverse events in the renal denervation and sham groups.

"RADIANCE-HTN TRIO is the first study of its kind a sham-controlled study where all patients were placed on a guideline-recommended regimen of three antihypertensive medications and then confirmed to have hypertension resistant to this regimen," commented co-principal investigator Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. "These data confirm the blood pressure-lowering effect of the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System in patients with resistant hypertension."

"RADIANCE-HTN TRIO had an extremely rigorous study design, executed over a number of years by dozens of committed study centers in the US and Europe," added co-principal investigator Professor Michel Azizi, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Universit de Paris, Head of the ESH Hypertension Excellence Center, Hpital Europen Georges Pompidou, Paris, France. "By lowering blood pressure in resistant hypertensive patients, endovascular ultrasound renal denervation may become a valuable tool in the treatment of hypertension in this broad class of patients in need."

"ReCor is extremely pleased with the primary outcomes of the RADIANCE-HTN TRIO study, showing the positive treatment effect of the Paradise System," commented ReCor President & CEO, Andrew M. Weiss. "ReCor believes that TRIO is a seminal study with the potential to change medical practice for patients who are resistant to oral antihypertensive medications."

The Paradise System bears the CE mark in Europe and is an investigational device in the United States. The Paradise System is currently under investigation in the United States and Europe in the FDA IDE RADIANCE-HTN Clinical Study, and in the on-going FDA IDE pivotal study (RADIANCE-II) in patients with uncontrolled hypertension, with anticipated study completion of enrollment in 2021.

Hypertension is the leading contributor to disease burden worldwide, leading to increased cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, poorer quality of life, and increased cost burden to health systems.

About ReCor Medical, Inc.

ReCor Medical, headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, is a medical technology company focused on transforming the management of hypertension, the leading cardiovascular risk factor in the world. ReCor has pioneered the minimally invasive use of ultrasound in renal denervation, and developed the Paradise System, to treat patients with hypertension. The Paradise System is an investigational device in the United States. It is approved for sales in the EU and bears a CE mark. The company has completed two randomized, sham-controlled studies of the Paradise System in patients with both moderate hypertension and those resistant to standard medical therapies. ReCor is currently conducting its FDA IDE pivotal study, RADIANCE-II, and pending successful completion will submit for PMA approval.

ReCor Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

http://www.recormedical.com/

About Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Medical Devices focuses on the global development and commercialization of endovascular devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (www.otsuka.com/en), a leading global healthcare group listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578).

https://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/

Contact: Andrew M. Weiss, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recor-medical-announces-results-from-landmark-radiance-htn-trio-study-showing-clinically-significant-blood-pressure-reduction-with-the-paradise-ultrasound-rdn-system-in-patients-with-resistant-hypertension-301292081.html

SOURCE ReCor Medical, Inc.

