Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Coherent Inc, RealPage Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Walmart Inc, iShares Silver Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Coherent Inc, RealPage Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Walmart Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Shopify Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC owns 638 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weiss+multi-strategy+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,091,443 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 251,005 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,009 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,013 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73% RealPage Inc (RP) - 469,854 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 251,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 469,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,500,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 157,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 525,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 915,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 1563.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 577,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 285.04%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 337,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 142.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,827,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 640.46%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 122,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 520.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 306.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 472,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 99.1%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 70.46%. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 63,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 98.26%. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 8,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 72.01%. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 177,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 81.78%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 28,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.