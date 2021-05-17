Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Coherent Inc, RealPage Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Walmart Inc, iShares Silver Trust

- New Purchases: COHR, RP, CHNG, AVB, T, KO, TRIP, FOXA, ARE, VER, IGIC, NCR, SU, ICLR, UDR, MCD, NOG, VLO, CRTO, CSCO, EEFT, MRO, MX, SPGS.U, PAGS, BLK, FLIR, EWBC, O, SIVB, DOMO, SLB, PAYC, TBA, HD, JNPR, WDAY, ENR, NTRS, AMAT, CTSH, HIG, IHRT, STL, NOMD, ZTS, SC, CFG, HMCO, YELL, AQUA, RYAAY, SNX, SNR, TLND, EAF, TFC, CBSH, TCBI, PINS, LC, AZPN, FWRD, GIS, LHX, LRCX, TAP, BPOP, STAY, KLIC, PWR, SAIA, HOMB, LYB, FIVE, BPY, RBLX, VIAC, EGOV, NOK, ACM, AR, OUT, ICHR, CNI, CTRN, FDX, IMAX, BCOR, AL, PRAH, BJ, TSIBU, CACI, DIN, KSS, LB, SLAB, CSOD, ICLN, DY, K, SJR, RH, TBK, SMPL, WH, BMBL, KBE, CL, EXP, HST, SGMS, SPG, GPRE, WFG, AAOI, BALY, ALB, CVX, IIVI, RS, GLUU, TFII, PBF, MP, CPNG, DDD, BIDU, PRMW, KR, OSTK, SYY, TSN, WHR, KBR, DAL, TWTR, QSR, FTV, LASR, BIGC, BSY, QS, CVII.U, QQQ, AXL, BWA, HEI, HUN, SBAC, TUP, VZ, INT, ECHO, TSLA, TROX, AY, TME, LEGN, AACQ, CRHC, LCY, FVT.U, NXU.U, ACII.U, RMGCU, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, CCVI.U, GSEVU, HIIIU, FACT.U, SBEAU, LIII.U, STPC, DHCAU, OHPAU, SNII.U, NSTC.U, ISOS.U, RXRAU, VAQC, FRXB.U, GTPAU, GTPBU, DSEY, COUR, BB, AVEO, VGAC, HLAHU, TLGA.U, ATMR.U, LGACU, APGB.U, SLAC.U, HUGS.U, LOKM.U, AMPI.U, ATAQU, FVIV.U,
- Added Positions: COP, INFO, MPW, V, FB, RAMP, PXD, MA, COMM, SITC, ALXN, FIS, RSP, DISH, EXPE, XOM, PGRE, ACN, XLE, MANH, CZR, HGV, WLK, TJX, EAT, MCHP, ODFL, IR, DIS, GM, FOUR, GPN, PANW, BXP, NWL, TRNO, WORK, DNMR, AKAM, TT, MTZ, VTR, IPHI, DISCA, FFIV, HIW, WRI, DXC, OFC, CGNT, CGNT, CIEN, MTCH, ZNGA, LYFT, ELY, DHR, RXN, PFGC, SBNY, CVLT, FRC, MTSI, PLNT, BHVN, SMAR, WM, NCLH, DELL, AME, ECPG, Z, ADP, BLDR, ORCL, VRTX, PRO, SBRA, VRT, GLW, HBAN, SHW, TSM, CALX, ZEN, ELF, ARD, LSPD, DOV, OVV, SGEN, XPO, TDG, BOX, PUMP, BANR, LLY, ERIC, AJRD, GOOGL, IBOC, MTB, MXIM, VMC, YUM, SCOR, DAN, SABR, TEAM, AZUL, GLD, OPCH, BSX, CDNS, GTN, PEP, REGN, SNPS, UAL, VRNT, WWE, ZBH, IOVA, ALDX, RCKT, ADNT, TUFN, BLI, OSH, MCHI, VIXY, WTRG, ABG, EW, TGNA, HTLD, HUM, RGEN, STAA, MTEM, TXMD, CIT, GNRC, KPTI, EIGR, ASND, MRUS, BTAI, TPTX, CRNC, NARI, OM,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, DD, WLTW, MDLZ, EQR, UNP, AAPL, KRC, WFC, EL, VICI, HLT, BAC, SRC, FCX, BG, HSY, LOW, MAA, NSC, RPT, EXR, COLD, ATUS, FR, GOOG, NXPI, AKR, LUV, CRWD, TGT, ADBE, ADC, CSX, PG, MT, XLNX, INTC, CARR, SPB, ATVI, CHRW, CAT, MSFT, TKR, MTDR, XEC, PDCE, PDM, ANET, XME, ETN, RCL, CCEP, GE, ITT, AMBA, DKNG, DE, FHN, WCN, CAR, MU, BKNG, HMCOU, DVN, FITB, SYNA, UMPQ, WYNN, QNST, CHX, VNT, KSU, LYV, OXY, FTI, BRX, AVYA, USO, CMCSA, DHI, DRI, JBLU, URI, AVGO, BKU, TWLO, LVS, MRVL, SMG, SUI, HUBS, COUP, INVH, MDB, ELS, PB, STLA, CYBR, MSOS, COF, C, EMR, FBC, MPC, CNDT, AGCO, HUBG, LAD, NVDA, LIN, TREX, WERN, NOW, TENB, BRBR, ACAD, ASML, ASH, BMY, DXCM, POOL, SAFM, PACB, VAC, ARMK, IBP, FTAI, HWM, BKR, SAIL, AVLR, ESTC, SCPL, CTB, FBP, FLEX, MGA, NKE, NLOK, TTWO, WW, WY, FBHS, BERY, FEYE, CTRE, BLD, PEN, CVNA, NVST, PASG, LUNG, CNXC, ARBGU, FUN, DSGX, GME, HON, LPX, NBIX, NUAN, PNM, PNFP, SBUX, VAR, ZION, TNL, AER, NSTG, FATE, XLRN, QTS, VRNS, SYF, GBT, TWNK, TCMD, IRTC, LW, SILK, OACB.U, GLTO, SNRHU, MOTV.U, CFIVU, HRTX, ABMD, AMED, BMRN, CNC, DVAX, EXAS, EXEL, INCY, INSM, MRK, NAV, NFLX, BLU, ON, PH, RIGL, UTHR, CSII, ALBO, MELI, ZGNX, HZNP, SPLK, ABBV, EPZM, COTY, ESPR, TNDM, ITCI, AGTC, SAGE, XENT, CTLT, HPE, AXSM, RETA, OKTA, CLDR, ZYME, PLYM, DCPH, INSP, AUTL, CCX, CCX, GRTX, ALUS, PPD, GOAC.U, KSMT, MPLN, EAR, TMTSU, CMLF, CTAQU, WISH, MASS, SCOAU, MTACU, GFX.U, XRT,
- Sold Out: BABA, WMT, SLV, SHOP, TMUS, ACIA, QCOM, VALE, AMD, WELL, EV, KDP, 4LT1, CXO, TIF, APA, PE, CXP, HTA, KMI, EWZ, STAG, LITE, GOLD, CQP, OSB, RNG, EQT, CSTM, AZN, CLGX, QGEN, GRA, TALO, KRE, MO, BF.B, CHKP, CPRT, BLMN, XLI, ADSK, PACW, SBGI, WAL, EEM, FCNCA, RBC, USFD, OSK, LNG, COST, LPSN, AXTA, IAC, BYD, KIM, LMT, NVR, VLY, PFSI, BMCH, SQ, AEO, CLH, JBHT, SNV, PM, CADE, BAM, LNC, CPRI, PYPL, YUMC, DOCU, INGR, DKS, ITW, ATEX, ELAN, MDRX, BRK.B, BC, MNST, HFC, LANC, LSTR, OCFC, PBR, ALSN, PSX, DTIL, ARCB, SAM, KEY, PCAR, TSCO, USB, MLCO, TEL, VEEV, PK, SNAP, SNDR, ZS, PGNY, MSGE, RSI, XHB, SRPT, NEE, OII, NVT, APSG, ABNB, CND.U, EWJ, ITB, SPY, XOP, CVS, CNQ, CDR, DLR, FSP, GPS, PHM, ROK, OC, FGEN, PQG, PLAN, DOW, VLDR, ALTUU, CCV.U, STZ, EMN, HAE, PZZA, WRK, CRM, SWK, TEN, TMO, ICAD, SPR, CARA, RLMD, GH, TWST, PRVL, SOAC.U, GSAH.U, PAND, AACQU, CRHC.U, SVACU, U, CCIV, PDAC.U, AVAN.U, LFTRU, AJAX.U, GHVIU, OACB, HAACU, LOKB.U, CERT, CBAH.U, NEBCU, EDTXU, EDTXU, MRACU, COOLU, BBY, CF, BEN, GS, VTRS, NTAP, PVH, RL, WDC, MRTX, LEA, MOS, AERI, VRAY, OAC, UWMC, HPX.U, FUSE, PRPB, ROOT, RAACU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,091,443 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 251,005 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,009 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,013 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 469,854 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 251,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 469,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,500,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 157,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 525,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 915,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 1563.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 577,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 285.04%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 337,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 142.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,827,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 640.46%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 122,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 520.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 306.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 472,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 99.1%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 70.46%. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 63,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 98.26%. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 8,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Equity Residential (EQR)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 72.01%. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 177,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 81.78%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 28,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.
