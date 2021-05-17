Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Coherent Inc, RealPage Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Walmart Inc, iShares Silver Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Coherent Inc, RealPage Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Walmart Inc, iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coherent Inc, RealPage Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Walmart Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Shopify Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q1, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC owns 638 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weiss+multi-strategy+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC
  1. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 2,091,443 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
  2. Coherent Inc (COHR) - 251,005 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,009 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,013 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%
  5. RealPage Inc (RP) - 469,854 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 251,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 469,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,500,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 157,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 525,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 915,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 1563.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 577,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 285.04%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 337,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 142.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,827,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 640.46%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 122,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 520.07%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 78,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 306.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 472,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.99%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 99.1%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 70.46%. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 63,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 98.26%. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 8,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Equity Residential (EQR)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Equity Residential by 72.01%. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 177,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 81.78%. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC still held 28,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider