Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Lyft Inc, The Middleby Corp

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Public Sector Pension Investment Board Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Lyft Inc, The Middleby Corp, State Street Corporation, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Sector Pension Investment Board. As of 2021Q1, Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1416 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 167,876 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,685,214 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,038,364 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,090,665 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.55% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,263,309 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,131,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $649.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $323.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.65%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 167,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,090,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 105.26%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 96,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1882.92%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 398,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,794,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 704.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 902,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.