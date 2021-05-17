Logo
Archon Capital Management LLC Buys DXC Technology Co, Domo Inc, Conduent Inc, Sells Talend SA, Stratasys, OraSure Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Archon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DXC Technology Co, Domo Inc, Conduent Inc, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II, sells Talend SA, Stratasys, OraSure Technologies Inc, Cutera Inc, 3D Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Archon Capital Management LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Archon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/archon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Archon Capital Management LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 400,000 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 500,000 shares, 15.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 842,736 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%
  4. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 2,549,004 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.71%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 922,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Conduent Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,251,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 744,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 738,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Farmer Bros Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 188,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Domo Inc by 121.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $74.81, with an estimated average price of $65.06. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 362,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II by 37.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,860,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 233.42%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,499,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stratasys Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.58 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $34.72.

Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.53 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Sold Out: Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Delcath Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Sold Out: Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $45.96, with an estimated average price of $37.91.

Sold Out: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $15.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Archon Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Archon Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Archon Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Archon Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Archon Capital Management LLC keeps buying
