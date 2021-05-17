Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fifth Third Bancorp, Magna International Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, ASML Holding NV, PagSeguro Digital

- New Purchases: FITB, MGA, AXP, SFM, VRTX, VMI, HSIC, KIM, FERG, OVCHY, VLVLY, RDY, WEICY, ITW, NSC, APD, FDX, GM, KPCPY, ASAI,
- Added Positions: BABA, SKM, TCOM, REGN, STLD, USB, TJX, DIS, AMP, CERN, FIS, GSK, WAB, CIEN, LOW, CARR, CL, IRM, ORCL, INFY, MRK, AXAHY, C, UL, ITUB, BAP, CRM, AWK, KBH, ES, PRYMY, NVS, BKNG, MMM, KMB, SAP, VLEEY, ADDYY, MQBKY, MMYT, NOAH, BTDPY, HLPPY, EDU, HOCPY, SAXPY, RCRUY, BKRKY, GRFS, WRDLY, DNNGY, IX, PVH, TTDKY, VZ, ATLCY, SGAPY, SBGSY, HENKY, UMICY, SMNNY, DASTY, DTEGY, DANOY, NPSNY, VEOEY, KAOOY, SSDOY, NVZMY, KRYAY, VWDRY, ASAZY, CSLLY, SONVY, YAMCY, SKHHY, WWLNF, ALC, PLD, AMD, BDX, CAT, KO, COP, DUK, LLY, XOM, IBM, ISRG, LMT, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, NKE, PFE, QCOM, SYK, TXN, TMO, SHG, SQM, PNGAY, RBGLY, 13X, KIGRY,
- Reduced Positions: GILD, ASML, PAGS, TROW, MDLZ, AMAT, FSLR, NEP, MU, AGR, ARE, NTRS, HDB, HASI, AAPL, APTV, YNDX, A, RHHBY, MS, DHR, BIIB, KYCCF, FANUY, VNNVF, CP, DKILF, TTDKF, AAGIY, NTTYY, NYT, GOOG, DOGEF, DITHF, SDGCF, SHMDF, NAPRF, DCHPF, ADBE, SPXSF, ETTYF, ATTLF, AMGN, CSCO, ECL, IFNNY, INTU, NVO, SNN, SCMWY, SAXPF, UMICF, BKRKF, ORXCF, AIQUY, BYDDY, MONDY, PEP, XYL, VMW, MTD, JPM, SNGNF, GOOGL, CI,
- Sold Out: CSL, DLR, RDEIY, UNICY, ADSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 535,686 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 250,076 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.72%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 594,381 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,840 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,175 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 357,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 109,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 243,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $254.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 250,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 347.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 448,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.72%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 276.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 216,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 112.10%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 220,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 247,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.93 and $167.45, with an estimated average price of $153.31.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Red Electrica Corporacion SA (RDEIY)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Electrica Corporacion SA. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.05.Sold Out: Unicharm Corp (UNICY)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unicharm Corp. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.87.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.
