Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fifth Third Bancorp, Magna International Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, ASML Holding NV, PagSeguro Digital

New Purchases: FITB, MGA, AXP, SFM, VRTX, VMI, HSIC, KIM, FERG, OVCHY, VLVLY, RDY, WEICY, ITW, NSC, APD, FDX, GM, KPCPY, ASAI,

FITB, MGA, AXP, SFM, VRTX, VMI, HSIC, KIM, FERG, OVCHY, VLVLY, RDY, WEICY, ITW, NSC, APD, FDX, GM, KPCPY, ASAI, Added Positions: BABA, SKM, TCOM, REGN, STLD, USB, TJX, DIS, AMP, CERN, FIS, GSK, WAB, CIEN, LOW, CARR, CL, IRM, ORCL, INFY, MRK, AXAHY, C, UL, ITUB, BAP, CRM, AWK, KBH, ES, PRYMY, NVS, BKNG, MMM, KMB, SAP, VLEEY, ADDYY, MQBKY, MMYT, NOAH, BTDPY, HLPPY, EDU, HOCPY, SAXPY, RCRUY, BKRKY, GRFS, WRDLY, DNNGY, IX, PVH, TTDKY, VZ, ATLCY, SGAPY, SBGSY, HENKY, UMICY, SMNNY, DASTY, DTEGY, DANOY, NPSNY, VEOEY, KAOOY, SSDOY, NVZMY, KRYAY, VWDRY, ASAZY, CSLLY, SONVY, YAMCY, SKHHY, WWLNF, ALC, PLD, AMD, BDX, CAT, KO, COP, DUK, LLY, XOM, IBM, ISRG, LMT, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, NKE, PFE, QCOM, SYK, TXN, TMO, SHG, SQM, PNGAY, RBGLY, 13X, KIGRY,

BABA, SKM, TCOM, REGN, STLD, USB, TJX, DIS, AMP, CERN, FIS, GSK, WAB, CIEN, LOW, CARR, CL, IRM, ORCL, INFY, MRK, AXAHY, C, UL, ITUB, BAP, CRM, AWK, KBH, ES, PRYMY, NVS, BKNG, MMM, KMB, SAP, VLEEY, ADDYY, MQBKY, MMYT, NOAH, BTDPY, HLPPY, EDU, HOCPY, SAXPY, RCRUY, BKRKY, GRFS, WRDLY, DNNGY, IX, PVH, TTDKY, VZ, ATLCY, SGAPY, SBGSY, HENKY, UMICY, SMNNY, DASTY, DTEGY, DANOY, NPSNY, VEOEY, KAOOY, SSDOY, NVZMY, KRYAY, VWDRY, ASAZY, CSLLY, SONVY, YAMCY, SKHHY, WWLNF, ALC, PLD, AMD, BDX, CAT, KO, COP, DUK, LLY, XOM, IBM, ISRG, LMT, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, NKE, PFE, QCOM, SYK, TXN, TMO, SHG, SQM, PNGAY, RBGLY, 13X, KIGRY, Reduced Positions: GILD, ASML, PAGS, TROW, MDLZ, AMAT, FSLR, NEP, MU, AGR, ARE, NTRS, HDB, HASI, AAPL, APTV, YNDX, A, RHHBY, MS, DHR, BIIB, KYCCF, FANUY, VNNVF, CP, DKILF, TTDKF, AAGIY, NTTYY, NYT, GOOG, DOGEF, DITHF, SDGCF, SHMDF, NAPRF, DCHPF, ADBE, SPXSF, ETTYF, ATTLF, AMGN, CSCO, ECL, IFNNY, INTU, NVO, SNN, SCMWY, SAXPF, UMICF, BKRKF, ORXCF, AIQUY, BYDDY, MONDY, PEP, XYL, VMW, MTD, JPM, SNGNF, GOOGL, CI,

GILD, ASML, PAGS, TROW, MDLZ, AMAT, FSLR, NEP, MU, AGR, ARE, NTRS, HDB, HASI, AAPL, APTV, YNDX, A, RHHBY, MS, DHR, BIIB, KYCCF, FANUY, VNNVF, CP, DKILF, TTDKF, AAGIY, NTTYY, NYT, GOOG, DOGEF, DITHF, SDGCF, SHMDF, NAPRF, DCHPF, ADBE, SPXSF, ETTYF, ATTLF, AMGN, CSCO, ECL, IFNNY, INTU, NVO, SNN, SCMWY, SAXPF, UMICF, BKRKF, ORXCF, AIQUY, BYDDY, MONDY, PEP, XYL, VMW, MTD, JPM, SNGNF, GOOGL, CI, Sold Out: CSL, DLR, RDEIY, UNICY, ADSK,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Fifth Third Bancorp, Magna International Inc, SK Telecom Co, American Express Co, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, ASML Holding NV, PagSeguro Digital, Carlisle Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC owns 252 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boston Common Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+common+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 535,686 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 250,076 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.72% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 594,381 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,840 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,175 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 357,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 109,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 243,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $217.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $254.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 250,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 347.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 448,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.72%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $516.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 276.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 216,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 112.10%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 220,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 74.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 247,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.93 and $167.45, with an estimated average price of $153.31.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Electrica Corporacion SA. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $9.05.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unicharm Corp. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.87.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.