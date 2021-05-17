Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Buys Qualtrics International Inc, Sells SMART Global Holdings Inc

New Purchases: XM,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Qualtrics International Inc, sells SMART Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unity Software Inc (U) - 40,779,493 shares, 40.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 122,947,740 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) - 135,688,649 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 22,518,484 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 2,559,408 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 22,518,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.