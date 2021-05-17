Capital Research Global Investors Buys JPMorgan Chase, Vale SA, ConocoPhillips, Sells Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: AMAT, NXPI, LRCX, ANET, FUTU, KLAC, TW, ZTO, COUR, DIS, APD, ZS, MNST, AFRM, PANW, XM, DOYU, DLTR, DXCM, CFR, WFC, RBLX, LESL, MSCI, CX, BOKF, MS, SNCY, HOME, ABG, NCR, HP, VEU, VIAV,
- Added Positions: JPM, VALE, MSFT, CMCSA, C, COP, MU, MELI, BILI, GM, LMT, PNC, TD, MDT, PEP, GOOG, CVE, GOOGL, PXD, MDLZ, SPGI, ETR, GE, WM, CZR, CCI, DTE, RTX, RYAAY, AMD, EFX, SYK, APTV, ABNB, AIG, AMGN, ADI, CARR, CPRT, KDP, MA, NOW, SBUX, ZBH, ZM, YNDX, DASH, EWBC, XOM, GPN, KIM, TU, VNT, JHG, ADBE, CNQ, DDOG, ENB, FRC, GLPI, VICI, AZPN, ADP, BURL, CNP, CVX, CTSH, CRWD, CMI, DHR, HAE, HAS, ITW, INTU, MGP, OMC, PLD, TRP, YUM, APH, APPF, CNC, CREE, DKNG, EIX, EPAM, EQIX, BEN, FCX, FTDR, GO, HD, IBTX, MAR, NVR, NICE, SRPT, SE, SHW, SNOW, SSB, SO, SWK, SRCL, VICR, VRM, ZTS, TEAM, HELE, GLOB, RCL, ARE, ASAN, BCS, CMS, KMX, CSCO, CNMD, EVRI, FIVE, GMED, HCAT, ACWI, KHC, LOB, LU, MKC, NDAQ, NVRO, PAR, PCTY, RIO, RDS.B, SKX, STEP, TSM, RARE, ZI, SPNT, ASML, ATCO,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ABBV, AVGO, UPS, UNH, NFLX, AAPL, AMZN, KO, JCI, D, ACN, PYPL, TMO, COST, IBM, ATVI, ED, DOW, GWPH, EL, DRI, LHX, MO, AMT, BLK, STZ, VZ, WU, CME, DUK, ODFL, DFS, EA, LOW, TJX, T, AYX, BKNG, BTI, CSX, CAT, EW, GIS, SIVB, UNP, BCE, CI, FTV, GD, IRTC, INTC, LW, LSPD, MAN, PM, RY, SBAC, TDG, STNE, DLR, FICO, MCD, PTON, PG, SSNC, WSM, XP, ALC, BABA, ALGM, AEP, PLAN, AVLR, BWXT, GOLD, AI, CG, DHI, EXC, HDB, HLT, HCM, IPHI, MRK, NEE, NTR, OTIS, PCG, PAYC, PEN, PKI, PBR.A, PEG, TGT, THO, VGR, WRK, WH, FROG, AMX, COLD, BAND, DOCU, EEFT, FANH, FRPT, GVA, HUIZ, IQV, MATX, NUAN, OCFT, PBR, QADA, RPD, SPY, SLB, SONY, TEVA, TRUP, WST, WMB, ACGL, ESNT, OSW,
- Sold Out: CXO, BLUE, CNNE, WMT, VVV, PE, MTCH, IAC, PAYA, MIDD, SVMK, CRM, LUMN, ARRY, RAMP, NVCN, FMS, LUNG, STM, TAK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,286,940 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 28,535,689 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 29,827,881 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,701,026 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,805,001 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.25%
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,227,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,470,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 749,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,111,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 869,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,399,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Vale SA by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 269,889,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,260,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 146.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,257,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 270.64%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,239,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,780,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38.Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.
