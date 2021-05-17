Capital Research Global Investors Buys JPMorgan Chase, Vale SA, ConocoPhillips, Sells Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital Research Global Investors Buys JPMorgan Chase, Vale SA, ConocoPhillips, Sells Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital Research Global Investors (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Vale SA, ConocoPhillips, Citigroup Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Facebook Inc, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Research Global Investors. As of 2021Q1, Capital Research Global Investors owns 414 stocks with a total value of $407.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Research Global Investors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+research+global+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Research Global Investors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,286,940 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 28,535,689 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 29,827,881 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.13%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,701,026 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,805,001 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.25%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,227,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $192.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,470,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $602.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 749,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $326.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,111,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Capital Research Global Investors initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 869,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,399,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Vale SA by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 269,889,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,260,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 146.16%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,257,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 270.64%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,239,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Capital Research Global Investors added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,780,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Sold Out: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Capital Research Global Investors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Research Global Investors. Also check out:

1. Capital Research Global Investors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Research Global Investors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Research Global Investors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Research Global Investors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider