Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Emerson Electric Co, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alphabet Inc

St Peter Port, Y7, based Investment company Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Emerson Electric Co, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alphabet Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD. As of 2021Q1, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD owns 26 stocks with a total value of $18.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 5,113,831 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.62% State Street Corporation (STT) - 11,475,438 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.11% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 19,955,623 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 13,280,686 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.62% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 2,434,372 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%

Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 3,328,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.