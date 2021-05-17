RK Capital Management, LLC Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, MYR Group Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Sells US Physical Therapy Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Malibu Boats Inc

New Purchases: ASO, MYRG, TTI, WCC, AVD, TSEM, FANG, DMYD, DNMR, WTTR, MLR, BWA, CLAR,

Denver, CO, based Investment company RK Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, MYR Group Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, WESCO International Inc, American Vanguard Corp, sells US Physical Therapy Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, The Toro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RK Capital Management, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RK Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rk+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) - 163,200 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73% Maximus Inc (MMS) - 152,200 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99% AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 353,800 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54% Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 270,900 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% NVR Inc (NVR) - 2,435 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98%

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 378,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,138,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Vanguard Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 243,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 147,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $102.96, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4949.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.