RK Capital Management, LLC Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, MYR Group Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Sells US Physical Therapy Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Malibu Boats Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company RK Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, MYR Group Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, WESCO International Inc, American Vanguard Corp, sells US Physical Therapy Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, The Toro Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RK Capital Management, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RK Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rk+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RK Capital Management, LLC
  1. Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) - 163,200 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73%
  2. Maximus Inc (MMS) - 152,200 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%
  3. AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 353,800 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%
  4. Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 270,900 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. NVR Inc (NVR) - 2,435 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98%
New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 378,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,138,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Vanguard Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 243,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 147,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $102.96, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4949.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.



