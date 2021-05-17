RK Capital Management, LLC Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, MYR Group Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc, Sells US Physical Therapy Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Malibu Boats Inc

- New Purchases: ASO, MYRG, TTI, WCC, AVD, TSEM, FANG, DMYD, DNMR, WTTR, MLR, BWA, CLAR,
- Added Positions: MRCY, VICR, BRKS, WST, NVR, AHCO, MODN, KBR, RPAY, WGO, UTI, IWO, WWW, CALX, FSS,
- Reduced Positions: SHYF, TPX, ICFI, MMS, FOXF, JBT, HLIO, ITGR, JAZZ, VAC, SOI, MGRC, CZR, CHDN, HLIT, ECHO, VG, KNX, AUB, BLD, FLL, FBC, FSV, BWXT, UPLD, EHC, RCM, VECO, LFUS, ROLL, ONB, MATX, UBSI, IRMD, TLYS, EXPO,
- Sold Out: USPH, TPIC, MBUU, TTC, ENTG, LSCC, ABG, RUTH,
- Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) - 163,200 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73%
- Maximus Inc (MMS) - 152,200 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%
- AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 353,800 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%
- Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 270,900 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 2,435 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98%
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 378,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.61 and $74.95, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,138,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Vanguard Corp (AVD)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Vanguard Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 243,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 147,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $102.96, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Brooks Automation Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVR Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4949.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)
RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.18 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $72.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.
