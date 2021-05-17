Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Danaher Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New Purchases: TAP, CHD, ADI, RSP, SNAP, OKTA, PSTG, WDAY, NVDA, TPL, ATRI, CVCO, BEN, NSP, IBP, APA,

FIS, TRHC, SWCH, BABA, EBAY, BDX, CNC, DPZ, MDLZ, CDK, FISV, AON, CMCSA, CB, DBX, BERY, ICE, VOO, WPM, QSR, PLD, IQV, KHC, QRTEA, FNV, KWEB, PM, KMI, RGLD, EVTC, UPS, BWXT, WMB, MO, Reduced Positions: BLL, DHR, TMO, LHX, PTC, CW, AVGO, AAPL, STRA, INFO, CHKP, VIRT, MRK, IGV, CMD, GNW, IWM, VGSH, AOS, SBUX, MA, MORN, INTC, NKE, UI, PRAH, SAIC, GRTS, GMED, EBIX, XOM, VWO, SCHP, T, BGCP, IWN, CME, KO, COR, QQQ, WWE, LLY, EEM, UNB, IART, IWB, IWF, SHYF, V, WEX, VEA, WAL, VBR, CVS, ABT, ACN, ADT, AXP, AMN, BAC, BMY, BAM, CSCO, COKE, COST, MDT, DIS, EVR, GE, HD, HON, INMD, MMM, IBM, ISRG, KINS, MANT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Switch Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Ball Corp, Danaher Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, MSG Networks Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 402,724 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,068 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 129,238 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 707,242 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 276,375 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 553,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 436.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 219,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 688,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 1272.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 272,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 67.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 77,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MSG Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $16.73.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02.