Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Danaher Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Spears Abacus Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Switch Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, sells Ball Corp, Danaher Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, MSG Networks Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spears+abacus+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 402,724 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,068 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 129,238 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 707,242 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 276,375 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 553,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 436.89%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 219,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 688,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 1272.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 272,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in eBay Inc by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 99,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Centene Corp by 67.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 77,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $427.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MSG Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $20.61, with an estimated average price of $16.73.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Home BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spears Abacus Advisors LLC keeps buying
