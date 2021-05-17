Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, GOOG, KO, HD, UNH, MA, ETN, TREB, AGI, BLIAQ,

Added Positions: CNNE, AEM, NEM, FB, BRK.B, PFE, MRK, JNJ, CMCSA, PAAS, CVX, DEM, BAC, VTRS, COP, FISV, LBRDK, V, FNDE, VZ, JPM, ABBV, XOM, NKE, BMY, PSX, MCD, MKL, COST, BA, DIS, CVS, AMZN, NGD, BDX, AMGN, KL,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, QQQ, MDT, CAT, PEP, ABT, CSCO, INTC, PG, RTX, PM, MO, NSRGY,

Sold Out: ADP,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Cheviot Value Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Twitter Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheviot Value Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cheviot Value Management, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 239,940 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,387 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,467 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,449 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 284,046 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 197,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 145.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.