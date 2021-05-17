Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cheviot Value Management, LLC Buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Cheviot Value Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Twitter Inc, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cheviot Value Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cheviot Value Management, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cheviot Value Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cheviot+value+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cheviot Value Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 239,940 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,387 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,467 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,449 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 284,046 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 197,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 145.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.99%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Cheviot Value Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cheviot Value Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cheviot Value Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cheviot Value Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cheviot Value Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cheviot Value Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider