Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Reaves Utility Income Fund, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: WFC, ASML, ACN, GDDY, MBB, DIS,
- Added Positions: KO, CVX, VRSK, GOLD, VZ, RIO,
- Reduced Positions: FB, ABT, GILD, AAPL, MSFT, CCI, AEM, RILY, RTX, WMT, SAP, PPA, XBI, OEF, PEP, PFE,
- Sold Out: VXX, UTG, CSCO, NVS, SLV,
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 2,155,243 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 716,007 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,151 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,337 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,899 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92%
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 404.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 246.20%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 17,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 101,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 49,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.47.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.
