Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Reaves Utility Income Fund, Facebook Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Reaves Utility Income Fund, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, ASML Holding NV, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Reaves Utility Income Fund, Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollow+brook+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC
  1. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 2,155,243 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 716,007 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,151 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,337 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,899 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 404.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 246.20%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 17,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 48.58%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 17,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 101,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 49,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.47.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider