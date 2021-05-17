BloombergSen Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Wayfair Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Seritage Growth Properties

New Purchases: DHI, W, MSFT,

DHI, W, MSFT, Added Positions: FB, PGR, HCA, WRB,

FB, PGR, HCA, WRB, Reduced Positions: CACC, CI, SRG,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company BloombergSen Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Wayfair Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Seritage Growth Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BloombergSen Inc.. As of 2021Q1, BloombergSen Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,434,600 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 1,930,468 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 236,418 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Aon PLC (AON) - 572,573 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Humana Inc (HUM) - 273,727 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

BloombergSen Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BloombergSen Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 73,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BloombergSen Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 69,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BloombergSen Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 84.59%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 316,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.