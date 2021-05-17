Logo
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Tiffany, Leidos Holdings Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc, Intel Corp, sells Tiffany, Leidos Holdings Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Steris PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owns 501 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meiji+yasuda+asset+management+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,175 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 436,305 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.88%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,746 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,795 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 66,352 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.85%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 436,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 144,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 66,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 171,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $4.59 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $5.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. keeps buying
