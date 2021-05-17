Rtw Investments, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quidel Corp, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Frequency Therapeutics Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, QDEL, TARS, RXDX, RXDX, GTH, ASLN, EPIX, OLK, RCEL, IMTX, NUVB, MSACU,
- Added Positions: PTCT, MRTX, ILMN, TNDM, MASI, MGNX, TBIO, IDYA, FULC, DMTK, CLDX, TXG, PRQR, XGN, OM, DRNA, CERN, RGNX, GH, BWAY, STOK, JNJ, AVDL, AGEN, GMED, ADVM, ITMR, CLSD, RLMD,
- Reduced Positions: RCKT, IMVT, KURA, ARVN, BLI, AXSM, PTGX, CRIS, TRIL, OYST, ATHA, PMVP, BLU, LJPC, APVO, SRRK,
- Sold Out: FREQ, FPRX, PEN, ODT, GNMK, PHGE, OSUR,
These are the top 5 holdings of RTW INVESTMENTS, LLC
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 15,715,286 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 946,255 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 5,293,966 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.39%
- Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 4,517,570 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,683,362 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 946,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 878,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)
Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,463,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)
Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,264,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)
Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,818,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,293,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,333,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $381.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 481,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 72.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,139,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $219.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 594,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)
Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,014,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)
Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $175.6 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $258.46.Sold Out: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)
Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.Sold Out: BiomX Inc (PHGE)
Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in BiomX Inc. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $23.
