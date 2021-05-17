Rtw Investments, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quidel Corp, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Frequency Therapeutics Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc

New Purchases: SPY, QDEL, TARS, RXDX, RXDX, GTH, ASLN, EPIX, OLK, RCEL, IMTX, NUVB, MSACU,

SPY, QDEL, TARS, RXDX, RXDX, GTH, ASLN, EPIX, OLK, RCEL, IMTX, NUVB, MSACU, Added Positions: PTCT, MRTX, ILMN, TNDM, MASI, MGNX, TBIO, IDYA, FULC, DMTK, CLDX, TXG, PRQR, XGN, OM, DRNA, CERN, RGNX, GH, BWAY, STOK, JNJ, AVDL, AGEN, GMED, ADVM, ITMR, CLSD, RLMD,

PTCT, MRTX, ILMN, TNDM, MASI, MGNX, TBIO, IDYA, FULC, DMTK, CLDX, TXG, PRQR, XGN, OM, DRNA, CERN, RGNX, GH, BWAY, STOK, JNJ, AVDL, AGEN, GMED, ADVM, ITMR, CLSD, RLMD, Reduced Positions: RCKT, IMVT, KURA, ARVN, BLI, AXSM, PTGX, CRIS, TRIL, OYST, ATHA, PMVP, BLU, LJPC, APVO, SRRK,

RCKT, IMVT, KURA, ARVN, BLI, AXSM, PTGX, CRIS, TRIL, OYST, ATHA, PMVP, BLU, LJPC, APVO, SRRK, Sold Out: FREQ, FPRX, PEN, ODT, GNMK, PHGE, OSUR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Rtw Investments, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Quidel Corp, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc, sells Frequency Therapeutics Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, Penumbra Inc, Odonate Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rtw Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rtw Investments, Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RTW INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rtw+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 15,715,286 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 946,255 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. New Position PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 5,293,966 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.39% Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 4,517,570 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,683,362 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 946,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 878,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,463,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,264,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,264,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,818,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $68.92, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,293,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,333,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $381.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 481,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 72.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,139,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6. The stock is now traded at around $219.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 594,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,014,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $175.6 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in BiomX Inc. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $23.