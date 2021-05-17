ACK Asset Management LLC Buys Triumph Group Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc, Sells EMCOR Group Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co

New Purchases: THRY, ATCX, NVEC, GNPK,

Scarsdale, NY, based Investment company ACK Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Triumph Group Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, NVE Corp, sells EMCOR Group Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Valmont Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACK Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, ACK Asset Management LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rogers Corp (ROG) - 191,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,340,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 435,225 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% EnerSys (ENS) - 280,000 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 628,050 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NVE Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $76, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 450,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 440.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 771,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Materion Corp by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $21.77.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.