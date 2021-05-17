Logo
ACK Asset Management LLC Buys Triumph Group Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc, Sells EMCOR Group Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Scarsdale, NY, based Investment company ACK Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Triumph Group Inc, Thryv Holdings Inc, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, NVE Corp, sells EMCOR Group Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Valmont Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACK Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, ACK Asset Management LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACK Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ack+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACK Asset Management LLC
  1. Rogers Corp (ROG) - 191,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  2. Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,340,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.00%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 435,225 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  4. EnerSys (ENS) - 280,000 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  5. Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 628,050 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (ATCX)

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVE Corp (NVEC)

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NVE Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.42 and $76, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (GNPK)

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 450,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 440.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 771,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materion Corp (MTRN)

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Materion Corp by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $69.39. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Roth CH Acquisition I Co (ROCH)

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $21.77.

Sold Out: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP)

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.01.

Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACK Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. ACK Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACK Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACK Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACK Asset Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider