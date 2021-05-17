Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Plantronics Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

- New Purchases: PLT, GSM, STNG, OAS, GEL, REKR, SVMK, AAOI, ADMS, INFN, DEN, LLNW, DHT, IEA, MSGM, ITI, EXPR, ANDA, OCN, AMR, AZO, ALIM, AOUT,
- Added Positions: RRGB, IMBI, EGAN, MG, CNR, CNST, IGT, CMTL, WLL, GPS, HDSN,
- Reduced Positions: CTRN, CRWD, MCS, CONN, CASA, ARCH, ATRO, FORM, ATGE, ANGI, CAR, MX, ANF, CVA, DIN, AAN, TGH, NEON, GSAH, EB, SRI, BE, FTCH, GPRE,
- Sold Out: PRSP, HLF, NUS, TPC, MNRO, FRTA, CHX, GPI, NEWR, URBN, SKYW, MLHR, WSC, CSTM, SPWH, HSC, CLDR, CNK, HOME, YEXT, VITL, IPAR, ARCT, SWBI, QNST, VSTO, AIT,
For the details of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooper+creek+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC
- Conn's Inc (CONN) - 649,638 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.1%
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) - 488,258 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41%
- Gap Inc (GPS) - 384,508 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
- Plantronics Inc (PLT) - 273,742 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 2,390,587 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 273,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,390,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 450,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 109,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 547,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 252,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 171,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iMedia Brands Inc (IMBI)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in iMedia Brands Inc by 82.79%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 905,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eGain Corp (EGAN)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in eGain Corp by 112.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 612,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MISTRAS Group Inc (MG)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 137.94%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 452,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 86.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 416,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 319,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39.Sold Out: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.94.Sold Out: Monro Inc (MNRO)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Monro Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $71.15, with an estimated average price of $62.54.Sold Out: Forterra Inc (FRTA)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment