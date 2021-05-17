Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Plantronics Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

New Purchases: PLT, GSM, STNG, OAS, GEL, REKR, SVMK, AAOI, ADMS, INFN, DEN, LLNW, DHT, IEA, MSGM, ITI, EXPR, ANDA, OCN, AMR, AZO, ALIM, AOUT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Plantronics Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Genesis Energy LP, sells Perspecta Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Tutor Perini Corp, Citi Trends Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Conn's Inc (CONN) - 649,638 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.1% Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) - 488,258 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41% Gap Inc (GPS) - 384,508 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67% Plantronics Inc (PLT) - 273,742 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 2,390,587 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 273,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,390,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 450,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 109,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 547,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 252,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 171,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in iMedia Brands Inc by 82.79%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 905,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in eGain Corp by 112.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 612,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 137.94%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 452,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 86.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 416,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 319,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.94.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Monro Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $71.15, with an estimated average price of $62.54.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.