Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Plantronics Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Plantronics Inc, Ferroglobe PLC, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Genesis Energy LP, sells Perspecta Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Tutor Perini Corp, Citi Trends Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooper+creek+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Conn's Inc (CONN) - 649,638 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.1%
  2. Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) - 488,258 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41%
  3. Gap Inc (GPS) - 384,508 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
  4. Plantronics Inc (PLT) - 273,742 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - 2,390,587 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 273,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,390,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 450,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 109,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Genesis Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 547,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.49 and $21.53, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 252,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $30.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 171,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iMedia Brands Inc (IMBI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in iMedia Brands Inc by 82.79%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 905,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eGain Corp (EGAN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in eGain Corp by 112.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 612,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MISTRAS Group Inc (MG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 137.94%. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 452,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 86.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 416,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 319,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.

Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39.

Sold Out: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.94.

Sold Out: Monro Inc (MNRO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Monro Inc. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $71.15, with an estimated average price of $62.54.

Sold Out: Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.



