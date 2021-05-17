Logo
NEA Management Company, LLC Buys Coursera Inc, Metromile Inc, Savara Inc, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sprout Social Inc, DZS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Timonium, MD, based Investment company NEA Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coursera Inc, Metromile Inc, Savara Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sprout Social Inc, DZS Inc, Senseonics Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NEA Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NEA Management Company, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEA Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nea+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEA Management Company, LLC
  1. Coursera Inc (COUR) - 21,156,891 shares, 21.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Desktop Metal Inc (DM) - 28,416,088 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. Eargo Inc (EAR) - 6,520,948 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. Allakos Inc (ALLK) - 2,164,704 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 2,763,583 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.8%. The holding were 21,156,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 9,384,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Savara Inc (SVRA)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Savara Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.17 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 24,137,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)

NEA Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,997,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

NEA Management Company, LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 74.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,302,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR)

NEA Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Marker Therapeutics Inc by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $1.47 and $3.29, with an estimated average price of $2.3. The stock is now traded at around $2.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,714,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Sold Out: Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Senseonics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $2.86.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.

Sold Out: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNSS)

NEA Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.56 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $10.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEA Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. NEA Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEA Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEA Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEA Management Company, LLC keeps buying
