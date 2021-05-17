Logo
Highlander Capital Management, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, AutoZone Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Sells Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Highlander Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, AutoZone Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, South Jersey Industries Inc, Liberty Latin America, sells Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BMC Stock Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highlander Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Highlander Capital Management, LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Highlander Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highlander+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Highlander Capital Management, LLC
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 24,440 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,260 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,065 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,300 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,970 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1527.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 261.76%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 161.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 56,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 308.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Highlander Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Highlander Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Highlander Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Highlander Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Highlander Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
