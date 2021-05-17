Highlander Capital Management, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, AutoZone Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Sells Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

- New Purchases: AZO, SJI, BLDR, ICLN, MSGE, PBW, ABNB, BMBL, BNTX, QQQJ, SAGE, LAZY, HY, AMAT, RIO, RC, KL, CREE, GLW, MHD, LIT, DVN, MSGS, NNDM, NNOX, CHK, SCHL, SVACU,
- Added Positions: IBM, GPK, LILAK, VTRS, TEVA, BA, T, BMY, ABBV, CNX, GNRC, PYPL, JPM, SKYY, GDX, CWH, BIIB, RSP, MS, OCSL, WPC, INGR, EFR, SHW, PAAS, UMH, WMB, BLUE, CGC, GGN, INVH, KIO, OEC, WAB, ETV, GIS, QQQ, LBRDA, LILA, LBTYA, LBTYK, LGF.B, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, LSXMK, LSXMA,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, VMI, DKNG, MWA, XLE, DISCK, DIS, PFE, CLNY, PH, AAPL, DVA, FB, SRCL, NFLX, BDX, TDOC, TNL, RXT, MHK, ZM, TMO, RGA, SEE, SHOP, BABA, GE, LLY, DBX, WPM, CDR, XYL, LTRPA, KHC, HON, XOM, CLX, SAN, NLY,
- Sold Out: VIAC, RTX, BMCH, AZN, RKT, BDGE, STL, MNR, BHLB, ROP, VEEV, DXCM, TSLA, BLNK, ANH, AGIO, SSSS, BBK, NLS, EGDFF, CBLAQ, WGO, LQP, WPX, HKTTF, MTLQU, LXRX, FTRCQ, 2FC, NGQS, CHKAQ,
For the details of Highlander Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highlander+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Highlander Capital Management, LLC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 24,440 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,260 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,065 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,300 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,970 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1527.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 261.76%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 161.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 56,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 308.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.
