Highlander Capital Management, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, AutoZone Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Sells Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

New Purchases: AZO, SJI, BLDR, ICLN, MSGE, PBW, ABNB, BMBL, BNTX, QQQJ, SAGE, LAZY, HY, AMAT, RIO, RC, KL, CREE, GLW, MHD, LIT, DVN, MSGS, NNDM, NNOX, CHK, SCHL, SVACU,

AZO, SJI, BLDR, ICLN, MSGE, PBW, ABNB, BMBL, BNTX, QQQJ, SAGE, LAZY, HY, AMAT, RIO, RC, KL, CREE, GLW, MHD, LIT, DVN, MSGS, NNDM, NNOX, CHK, SCHL, SVACU, Added Positions: IBM, GPK, LILAK, VTRS, TEVA, BA, T, BMY, ABBV, CNX, GNRC, PYPL, JPM, SKYY, GDX, CWH, BIIB, RSP, MS, OCSL, WPC, INGR, EFR, SHW, PAAS, UMH, WMB, BLUE, CGC, GGN, INVH, KIO, OEC, WAB, ETV, GIS, QQQ, LBRDA, LILA, LBTYA, LBTYK, LGF.B, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, LSXMK, LSXMA,

IBM, GPK, LILAK, VTRS, TEVA, BA, T, BMY, ABBV, CNX, GNRC, PYPL, JPM, SKYY, GDX, CWH, BIIB, RSP, MS, OCSL, WPC, INGR, EFR, SHW, PAAS, UMH, WMB, BLUE, CGC, GGN, INVH, KIO, OEC, WAB, ETV, GIS, QQQ, LBRDA, LILA, LBTYA, LBTYK, LGF.B, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, LSXMK, LSXMA, Reduced Positions: DISCA, VMI, DKNG, MWA, XLE, DISCK, DIS, PFE, CLNY, PH, AAPL, DVA, FB, SRCL, NFLX, BDX, TDOC, TNL, RXT, MHK, ZM, TMO, RGA, SEE, SHOP, BABA, GE, LLY, DBX, WPM, CDR, XYL, LTRPA, KHC, HON, XOM, CLX, SAN, NLY,

DISCA, VMI, DKNG, MWA, XLE, DISCK, DIS, PFE, CLNY, PH, AAPL, DVA, FB, SRCL, NFLX, BDX, TDOC, TNL, RXT, MHK, ZM, TMO, RGA, SEE, SHOP, BABA, GE, LLY, DBX, WPM, CDR, XYL, LTRPA, KHC, HON, XOM, CLX, SAN, NLY, Sold Out: VIAC, RTX, BMCH, AZN, RKT, BDGE, STL, MNR, BHLB, ROP, VEEV, DXCM, TSLA, BLNK, ANH, AGIO, SSSS, BBK, NLS, EGDFF, CBLAQ, WGO, LQP, WPX, HKTTF, MTLQU, LXRX, FTRCQ, 2FC, NGQS, CHKAQ,

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Highlander Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, AutoZone Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, South Jersey Industries Inc, Liberty Latin America, sells Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BMC Stock Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highlander Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Highlander Capital Management, LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Highlander Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highlander+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 24,440 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,260 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,065 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,300 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,970 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1527.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 261.76%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 145.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 98,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 161.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 56,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 308.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.