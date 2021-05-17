Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Ontrak Inc, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: NEP, IEA, LINC, RMNI, SFST, CTBI, FFIC, NBN, ALTO, ESQ, TLMD,
- Added Positions: TACT, CSTE, VPG, IIPR, CPK,
- Reduced Positions: NEO, SLG, PSTL, RADI, ARWR, CDXC, VERI, CEVA, RUN, BX, EQIX, BG, GLPI, ABBV, SEEL, INVH, HON, AVGO, ETN, VICI, NOC, ARE, TKR, LHX, ETW, KRNT, WMB, BMY, SPG, KHC, FBIOP.PFD, MPLX, PFF, KMI, CTT, CWEN, NSPA.PFD, FPIPB, CWB, AZZ, ODC, ALB, CTS, PLUS, NSSC, PLOW, EURN, BEP, CLXT, KRA, CMTL, NREF, CWCO, ENB, EPD, ZIXI, MMP, FLY, LMRK, GLT, SMED, CTLP, FTAI,
- Sold Out: OTRK, IBM, TYG,
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 432,898 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 488,797 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 106,772 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 1,400,107 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 858,653 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.78 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 438,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 313,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 56,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.46 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Transact Technologies Inc (TACT)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Transact Technologies Inc by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 388,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Caesarstone Ltd by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 396,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 180,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The sale prices were between $20.33 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.48.
