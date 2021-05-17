Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Ontrak Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: NEP, IEA, LINC, RMNI, SFST, CTBI, FFIC, NBN, ALTO, ESQ, TLMD,

NEP, IEA, LINC, RMNI, SFST, CTBI, FFIC, NBN, ALTO, ESQ, TLMD, Added Positions: TACT, CSTE, VPG, IIPR, CPK,

TACT, CSTE, VPG, IIPR, CPK, Reduced Positions: NEO, SLG, PSTL, RADI, ARWR, CDXC, VERI, CEVA, RUN, BX, EQIX, BG, GLPI, ABBV, SEEL, INVH, HON, AVGO, ETN, VICI, NOC, ARE, TKR, LHX, ETW, KRNT, WMB, BMY, SPG, KHC, FBIOP.PFD, MPLX, PFF, KMI, CTT, CWEN, NSPA.PFD, FPIPB, CWB, AZZ, ODC, ALB, CTS, PLUS, NSSC, PLOW, EURN, BEP, CLXT, KRA, CMTL, NREF, CWCO, ENB, EPD, ZIXI, MMP, FLY, LMRK, GLT, SMED, CTLP, FTAI,

NEO, SLG, PSTL, RADI, ARWR, CDXC, VERI, CEVA, RUN, BX, EQIX, BG, GLPI, ABBV, SEEL, INVH, HON, AVGO, ETN, VICI, NOC, ARE, TKR, LHX, ETW, KRNT, WMB, BMY, SPG, KHC, FBIOP.PFD, MPLX, PFF, KMI, CTT, CWEN, NSPA.PFD, FPIPB, CWB, AZZ, ODC, ALB, CTS, PLUS, NSSC, PLOW, EURN, BEP, CLXT, KRA, CMTL, NREF, CWCO, ENB, EPD, ZIXI, MMP, FLY, LMRK, GLT, SMED, CTLP, FTAI, Sold Out: OTRK, IBM, TYG,

Investment company Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Rimini Street Inc, Southern First Bancshares Inc, sells NeoGenomics Inc, Ontrak Inc, International Business Machines Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, Postal Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uniplan+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 432,898 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 488,797 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 106,772 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 1,400,107 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 858,653 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.78 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 438,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 313,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 56,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.46 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Transact Technologies Inc by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 388,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Caesarstone Ltd by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 396,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 180,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The sale prices were between $20.33 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.48.