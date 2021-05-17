Logo
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Ontrak Inc, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Partners LP, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Rimini Street Inc, Southern First Bancshares Inc, sells NeoGenomics Inc, Ontrak Inc, International Business Machines Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, Postal Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uniplan+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 432,898 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 488,797 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 106,772 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  4. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 1,400,107 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 858,653 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 51,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.78 and $6.95, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 438,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 313,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 56,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.46 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $41.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 56,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Transact Technologies Inc (TACT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Transact Technologies Inc by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 388,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Caesarstone Ltd by 58.71%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 396,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $34.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 180,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The sale prices were between $20.33 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
