Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC Buys Cigna Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Tesla Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC owns 2074 stocks with a total value of $67.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,049,300 shares, 20.34% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,929,500 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,302,500 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,590,600 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,573,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 274,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 178,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 322,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $12.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 455,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 810.00%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 610,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 116.36%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,068,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 139.07%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 758,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 3446.00%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 905,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 163.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,398,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 104.43%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 305,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.